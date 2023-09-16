Kristin Davis Shares Her Experience After Visiting Ukrainian Refugees

UNHCR/Jordi Matas Celebrity

The 'Sex and the City' actress issues a statement and shares her experience after flying to visit Ukrainian refugees as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations.

Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristin Davis was touched by her visit to meet Ukrainian refugees. The 58-year-old "Sex and the City" actress becomes a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and visited Chisinau, in the Republic of Moldova amid Russian president Vladimir Putin's ongoing war against Ukraine to see the support being offered there to waves of displaced families.

"I was deeply moved by the remarkable strength displayed by refugees in Moldova. No one plans to become a refugee, and despite the heart-wrenching experience of leaving their homes and loved ones, many are restoring their lives in Moldova," she said.

"This transformation would not have been possible without the kindness of the Moldovan people, who have embraced these refugees, showing them the compassion and support they deserve."

Kristin - who has two adopted children, Gemma Rose and Wilson - visited some of the support structures available to vulnerable groups in Moldova, including refugees. She met with refugee women who work at a community centre supporting women and children, including refugees and unaccompanied children.

The UNHCR said, "In spite of being forced to flee their homes only last year, through their work, these refugee women have found hope away from home and are working together with the host community to offer support to the local Moldovan population."

Francesca Bonelli, the UNHCR Representative in Moldova, said after Kristin's visit, "Amidst the uncertainty of their situation, Ukrainian refugees serve as an inspiring example of resilience, while the Moldovan people, who opened their hearts and homes to refugees without hesitation, embody true solidarity."

"I am grateful to Kristin Davis for her visit and her role in giving voice to the refugees. With her support, more people will have the opportunity to witness the strength and spirit of unity of both Moldovans and refugees."

Since Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, more than six million refugees from Ukraine have crossed borders into neighbouring countries and beyond.

More than 905,000 refugees and third-country nationals have crossed the border into Moldova, which amounts to nearly one for every three Moldovan citizens. While most refugees continued onward, around 117,000 refugees have chosen to stay in the country, most of whom are women and children.

You can share this post!