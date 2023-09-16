Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Cover Images/Instagram/Sandro Barbosa Celebrity

Instead of opting for her usual racy looks, the 28-year-old Yeezy architectural designer opts to cover up a little bit when heading to a London Fashion Week show.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori continues to turn heads with her choice of style. Instead of opting for her usual racy near-nude looks, the Yeezy architectural designer covered up a little bit when heading to a London Fashion Week show on Friday evening, September 15.

For the event, which was hosted by Ye's ex Irina Shayk, Bianca donned a rather avant-garde fashion. The 28-year-old added her edgy touch to her look with a massive white wig featuring fringe which completely covered her eyes.

Bianca ditched her sheer body tights and traded them for a skimpy white crocheted bodysuit. Despite being more covered up, the Australian continued flaunting her figure with the ensemble that she paired with her signature sweaty perspex pumps.

While Bianca has been experimental with her looks in recent days, Ye continued with his all-black attire. For the fashion show, the Yeezy designer dressed in his go-to black top, black pants and black face cover. The "Jesus Is King" artist also went shoeless for the night out.

In other related news, one of Ye's exes apparently showed subtle support to the couple. Chaney Jones, whom the Chicago emcee dated briefly last year, was caught liking an Instagram post containing new photos of the head-turning couple in Germany.

The said pictures saw them waiting in line for Mustafa's Gemuse Kebap, a popular spot for hearty chicken kebabs in Germany's capital city Berlin, on Thursday, September 14. Bianca, who was usually seen sporting stoic expression, appeared to be in good spirits that day as she smiled at the photographers. In another picture, the couple was seen enjoying their meal while sitting on a park bench in Berlin.

This wasn't the first time for Bianca to opt against her go-to sheer tights-only style during an outing. She was previously seen stepping out in a pair of black biker shorts, though she still bared her nipples in a tiny flesh-colored bandeau top.

