Rolling Stones Enlist 'The Kardashians' Team to Work on 'Hackney Diamonds' Documentary

Mick Jagger and his bandmates are developing a new documentary about the making of their newest album 'Hackney Diamonds' which marks their first since Charlie Watts' death.

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones are working on a new documentary. Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood have been teaming up with Fulwell 73 on a documentary about the making of their latest record "Hackney Diamonds".

"Stones fans are in for a treat as they're not only getting a new album, but a documentary film too. The band have been working with Fulwell 73 on the production. They're the team behind 'The Kardashians' big deal with Hulu," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

"The film will chart the band as they started working on the 12 tracks which appear on 'Hackney Diamonds'. It will give followers an intimate and candid look at Mick, Keith and Ronnie as they work their magic in the studio, including the banter between them."

"There will also be nods to Charlie Watts, as this is the first record the band have made since he passed away in 2021. It includes scenes from their big press event at the Hackney Empire too, where they premiered the video for 'Angry' with Sydney Sweeney. It's a very slick production and it will be amazing when it's edited and the final cut is complete."

Hackney Diamonds is released on October 20 and Watts played drums on two of the tracks before he died in August 2021.

Speaking at the album launch, Keith said, "Ever since Charlie has been gone it's different, he's number four. He's missing, and of course he's missed incredibly, but thanks to Charlie we have Steve Jordan who was his recommendation. He's been a friend of ours so he was a natural progression. It would have been a lot harder without Charlie's blessing."

