Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is apparently capable of cracking a smile. The Yeezy architectural designer and her rapper husband were waiting in line for kebabs during their months-long European vacation when she was pictured smiling.

The couple was seen standing in line at a kebab shop in Berlin, Germany on Thursday, September 14. Ye once again rocked his all-black outfit and went shoeless. The hip-hop star also covered his face balaclava-style with a piece of black fabric.

Joining him was Bianca, who flaunted her figure in her go-to sheer tights that she paired with heels in clear color. The 28-year-old Australian usually sported stoic expression, but she was seemingly in a good mood that day as she smiled at the photographers.

In another picture, the couple was seen enjoying their meal from Mustafa's Gemüse Kebap, a popular spot for hearty chicken kebabs in Germany's capital city, while sitting on a park bench in Berlin after waiting in line for food - as his 'wife' continues to wear nude outfit in public.

Prior to the sighting, Bianca was pictured in a different style during an outing in Florence. She switched up her look as she ditched her usual go-to sheer tights-only style, trading it for a pair of black biker shorts. Still, the 28-year-old Australian bared her nipples in a tiny flesh-colored bandeau top.

As for Ye, the "Gold Digger" emcee continued to hide his entire face with a black piece of material and baggy pants, which slipped down at one point. The former husband of Kim Kardashian completed his monochromatic look with his go-to soleless sock shoes and a black sling bag.

In pictures circulating online, Bianca and Ye were seen holding hands while going shopping during the outing. The couple, who got married in January, later headed to local McDonald's.

