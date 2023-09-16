 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay
Cover Images/Instagram/T.Jackson/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

The Yeezy architectural designer and her rapper husband are seen waiting in line for kebabs in Berlin during their months-long European vacation when she's pictured smiling.

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is apparently capable of cracking a smile. The Yeezy architectural designer and her rapper husband were waiting in line for kebabs during their months-long European vacation when she was pictured smiling.

The couple was seen standing in line at a kebab shop in Berlin, Germany on Thursday, September 14. Ye once again rocked his all-black outfit and went shoeless. The hip-hop star also covered his face balaclava-style with a piece of black fabric.

Joining him was Bianca, who flaunted her figure in her go-to sheer tights that she paired with heels in clear color. The 28-year-old Australian usually sported stoic expression, but she was seemingly in a good mood that day as she smiled at the photographers.

  Editors' Pick

In another picture, the couple was seen enjoying their meal from Mustafa's Gemüse Kebap, a popular spot for hearty chicken kebabs in Germany's capital city, while sitting on a park bench in Berlin after waiting in line for food - as his 'wife' continues to wear nude outfit in public.

Prior to the sighting, Bianca was pictured in a different style during an outing in Florence. She switched up her look as she ditched her usual go-to sheer tights-only style, trading it for a pair of black biker shorts. Still, the 28-year-old Australian bared her nipples in a tiny flesh-colored bandeau top.

As for Ye, the "Gold Digger" emcee continued to hide his entire face with a black piece of material and baggy pants, which slipped down at one point. The former husband of Kim Kardashian completed his monochromatic look with his go-to soleless sock shoes and a black sling bag.

In pictures circulating online, Bianca and Ye were seen holding hands while going shopping during the outing. The couple, who got married in January, later headed to local McDonald's.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Millie Bobby Brown and Fiance Jake Bongiovi Look Smitten During NYC Outing

21 Savage's Wife Reportedly Divorcing Him Due to Alleged Latto Affair
Related Posts
Kanye West Fired Project Manager for Not Complying With His 'Bomb Shelter' Plan

Kanye West Fired Project Manager for Not Complying With His 'Bomb Shelter' Plan

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

Kanye West Launches Lawsuit Against IG Page Leaking His Music

Kanye West Launches Lawsuit Against IG Page Leaking His Music

Latest News
Karamo Brown on Being Snubbed From 'Queer Eye' Co-Star's Bachelor Party: 'The Shade of It All!'
  • Sep 16, 2023

Karamo Brown on Being Snubbed From 'Queer Eye' Co-Star's Bachelor Party: 'The Shade of It All!'

21 Savage's Wife Reportedly Divorcing Him Due to Alleged Latto Affair
  • Sep 16, 2023

21 Savage's Wife Reportedly Divorcing Him Due to Alleged Latto Affair

Drea de Matteo Joins OnlyFans After Refusing to Comply With Hollywood's Vaccine Mandates
  • Sep 16, 2023

Drea de Matteo Joins OnlyFans After Refusing to Comply With Hollywood's Vaccine Mandates

Gene Simmons Will Never Leave His Wife Even If She Cheats on Him
  • Sep 16, 2023

Gene Simmons Will Never Leave His Wife Even If She Cheats on Him

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay
  • Sep 16, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

Prince Harry Celebrates 39th Birthday With Meghan Markle and Their Pals in German Bar
  • Sep 16, 2023

Prince Harry Celebrates 39th Birthday With Meghan Markle and Their Pals in German Bar

Most Read
Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split
Celebrity

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Seen With Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child Together

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Seen With Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child Together

Elon Musk Reveals Amber Heard in Angelic 'Overwatch' Cosplay After She's Dubbed a 'Nightmare'

Elon Musk Reveals Amber Heard in Angelic 'Overwatch' Cosplay After She's Dubbed a 'Nightmare'

Nicki Minaj Hailed a 'Queen' After Getting Candid About Her MTV VMAs Wardrobe Malfunction

Nicki Minaj Hailed a 'Queen' After Getting Candid About Her MTV VMAs Wardrobe Malfunction