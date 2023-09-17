Fans Gush Over Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE

Instagram Celebrity

When making a surprise appearance in an episode of SmackDown in Denver, Colorado, The Rock also stands face-to-face with one of his old WWE 'rivals,' John Cena.

Sep 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fans were so excited about his return to WWE. Many Internet users gushed over the "Red Notice" actor after he showed up in an episode of SmackDown in Denver, Colorado.

The crowd erupted in cheers when the 41-year-old made his entrance at Ball Arena on Friday night, September 14. They welcomed the professional wrestler-turned-actor while Pat McAfee was in the ring with 2022 United States Champion Austin Theory.

Later on, The Rock stood face-to-face with one of his old WWE "rivals," John Cena. While they initially pretended to dislike each other, the former foes eventually shared a hug with Cena telling him, "Welcome home."

Fans have since left positive feedback underneath videos from the special moment. "Omg my little childhood heart! my stomach instantly dropped! Nobody will ever understand how we felt growing up with the OG wrestlers," one person raved, while another exclaimed, "Dammnnnn this is LEGENDARY!! I wish I could've experienced the vibe in the arena!! Brought back my childhood."

Someone else, meanwhile, quipped, "That writers' strike is making everybody go back to their first job." A different user then chimed in, "The Rock says, forget this strike! Ima just wrestle again or make appearances! Lol The WWE has lived through everything!"

Dwayne rose to fame as The Rock in the mid 1990s. He has since parlayed his popularity into a hugely successful acting career, starring in blockbuster films like the "Jumanji" and the "Fast and Furious" franchises, as well as Disney hit "Moana".

You can share this post!