Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Instagram Celebrity

For the special occasion celebrating her 10-year wedding anniversary with her husband, the 'Chrissy's Court' star opts to wear a white mini dress while the 'All of Me' hitmaker sports a blue suit.

Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen looked stunning in a fun dress for a special occasion. While renewing her vows with her husband John Legend, the "Chrissy's Court" star attracted the eyes of guests with her eye-catching get-up.

Over the weekend in mid-September, the 37-year-old star opted to wear a white mini halter neck dress during the ceremony which took place at five-star hotel Villa Passalacqua overlooking Lake Como in Italy. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that her gown came with a number of huge layered circular embellishments on the wearer's chest, a huge cut-out on its back side and sparkling details all over it.

The social media personality put on a pair of massive silver hoop earrings, shimmering strappy high heels and a ring to complete her white-and-silver look. She styled her long brown hair in a stylish high bun and parted her bangs to the side. She was carrying a bouquet of light and dark pink flowers.

In the meantime, her husband John looked clean with his formal blue-and-white ensemble. The "All of Me" hitmaker sported a long-sleeved light blue blazer over a white shirt that he tucked in a pair of blue tailored ankle-length pants. He also donned a pair of white loafers with silver details on them.

Chrissy and John were renewing their vows in celebration of their 10-year anniversary. They were joined by their family members, including their children Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren, as well as their friends during the ceremony.

One of the photos from the event captured the power couple sharing a sweet kiss in front of the guests. In the meantime, another photo saw John holding his youngest daughter Esti on his arm as he and Chrissy stepped down stairs.

The other picture showed the couple's first child Luna sitting in an orange buggy car. She appeared adorable in a shimmering green dress that came with puffy sleeves. Her curly brown hair was accessorized with a pink flower crown. Meanwhile, in another snap, her younger brother Miles was spotted wearing a white shirt under a light gray blazer.

Chrissy and John tied the knot on September 14, 2013. At that time, they hosted their nuptials at Villa Pizzo in Lake Como, Italy.

You can share this post!