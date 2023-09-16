 

Miriam Margolyes Calls Out 'Horrid' Steve Martin

The 82-year-old outspoken 'Harry Potter' actress claims that the comic was 'rather horrid' to work with when she starred alongside him in the 1986 film 'Little Shop of Horrors'.

AceShowbiz - Miriam Margolyes has branded Steve Martin a "c**t." The outspoken "Harry Potter" actress added the comic was "rather horrid" to work with when she starred alongside him in the 1986 film "Little Shop of Horrors", which saw Steve, 78, play a demented dentist and Miriam his assistant.

The scenes called for Steve to pretend to punch Miriam in the face and knock her out, and she blasted them in her new memoir "Oh Miriam" that she spent "all day" being "hit" and having "doors opening in my face." She added she was "repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down" by Steve.

Miriam also told news.com.au, "I didnt enjoy it and I had a splitting headache at the end of the day. He was incredibly unfriendly because he was a perfectionist. He was an artist and all he was interested in was getting the comic moment right, and he was correct to do that, but he should have included me."

Miriam added she "would have included the person I was working with" but said Steve "wasn't interested in that." She continued, "I just thought he was rather horrid. He was a c**t, that's all I can tell you."

But Miriam conceded she felt Steve was "gifted" and added about the work in "Little Shop of Horrors", "When I saw the scene afterwards I thought, 'Oh, he's good, he really is good.' "

Miriam also slammed Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger, 80, for being only interested in himself when she met him in 2001 while performing in "The Vagina Monologues" alongside Sophie Dahl, 46, who the rocker was dating at the time. She said, "I just didn't like him."

"He wasn't interested in anybody else," she claimed. "He didnt say 'Good evening' or 'How's the show going?' He thought he was important, and he is important, but important people should never think theyre important and should never show it if they think it. I just thought he was a tiresome old git."

