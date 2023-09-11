Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Cozy Up to Each Other at U.S. Open Final

Twitter Celebrity

The cosmetics mogul and the 'Wonka' actor are photographed making out while watching the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet brought their heated romance to the U.S. Open. The new couple was spotted packing on PDA while watching the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday, September 10.

In photos and videos circulating online, "The Kardashians" star and the "Call Me by Your Name" actor were seen cuddling to each other. Twinning in black attires, the pair wrapped their hands around each other.

The official X account of the U.S. Open shared a video of the lovebirds seated together while enjoying the match. The pair were so focused on the game before Timothee and other attendees reacted to an exciting moment during the final. Seemingly in attempt to calm him down, Kylie then affectionately ran her fingers through her beau's hair. Also featured in the clip was Laverne Cox and "The Bear" star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who sat in a row in front of the couple.

At one point, the "Wonka" actor smiled and leaned in close to the Kylie Cosmetics founder. The twosome also shared a passionate kiss and laughed together.

Upon catching wind of Kylie and Timothee's sweet moment at the U.S. Open, some fans apparently started to think differently about the controversial couple. "Imma get canceled but…they don't look bad together," one person commented on Instagram. "Honestly? They growing on me. Step daddy Chalamet," another added.

"I don't get why people hate them together..they're both hot asf," someone else wrote. Teasing the "Dune" star, one other joked, "He loves to kiss doesn't he lol."

However, some others are still against their romance. "Can she get her hands out of his hair?" a jealous fan asked. "FREE MY MAN" a second fan demanded, while another trolled the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" by saying, "Mother and son."

Kylie and Timothee, who have been romantically linked since April, made headlines after going public with their romance at the final Los Angeles stop on Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance World Tour" over the weekend. In some viral videos from their concert date, the pair didn't shy away from packing on PDA while enjoying the Grammy winner's performances.

They were snapped making out as their arms were wrapped around each other. The couple was also allegedly holding each other close all night while sharing sweet kisses.

