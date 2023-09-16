 

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her
Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
Celebrity

While some fans support a potential romance between the two stars, friends of the newly-single comedian are reportedly worried that their relationship would be 'toxic.'

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has seemingly gotten a famous suitor following her split from Sam Asghari. The singer has been urged to date Pete Davidson amid reports that he wants to "hook up" with the pop star.

"She has to, it's the only right move!" one fan responded to the news on social media. "she def should," another agreed. A third quipped, "Would be a good laugh at least," while one X (formerly Twitter) user claimed, "Pete davidson and Britney. Its gonna happen. I dont have proof but i just know."

Another added, "I low-key neeeeeeeed Britney to date Pete Davidson for like a month." Someone else joked, "Pete Davidson and Britney Spears have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever."

Not all, however, are supporting the potential pairing between the two stars. Someone warned Britney, "Don't date Pete Davidson," while another suggested that Pete's alleged statement sounded like a threat.

  Editors' Pick

The fans were not the only ones worried about the potential romance between Britney and Pete. Friends of the comedian reportedly fear that the troubled twosome would be "toxic" and their relationship could end up being a "disaster."

"Now that Pete's split from Chase Sui Wonders, he'd like to make sweet music with Britney," a so-called insider told RadarOnline.com about Pete's alleged infatuation with Britney. "It might not be a pipe dream. After all, she posted one of his goofy Instagram videos last year and admitted it made her laugh."

The source said the "Saturday Night Live" alum is a fan of the "Crazy" singer and has admitted to buying her branded perfumes as gifts for his beloved mom. "Pete's a hopeless romantic and loves having a woman on his arm," the National Enquirer cited a source as saying.

"But he's recently sought treatment again for his mental health issues, and Britney's navigating her own messy breakup," the source added. "Pals worry neither one of them is in the right headspace to start a new relationship and are convinced their hooking up would be a recipe for disaster!"

Britney was recently rumored dating her former housekeeper who has a criminal past, Paul Richard Soliz, after Sam filed for divorce in August. However, latest reports said she's stopped seeing the ex-con after learning of his legal troubles.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joe Manganiello and Actress Caitlin O'Connor Are 'Casually Dating'

'Drew Barrymore Show' Co-Head Writer Weighs In on Talks Show's Controversial Return
Related Posts
Britney Spears Stops Seeing Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Despite His Claim

Britney Spears Stops Seeing Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Despite His Claim

Britney Spears Allegedly Shades Sister Jamie Lynn and Sam Asghari in New Dancing Video

Britney Spears Allegedly Shades Sister Jamie Lynn and Sam Asghari in New Dancing Video

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

Latest News
Maren Morris Leaves Country Music Because It 'No Longer' Makes Her 'Happy'
  • Sep 16, 2023

Maren Morris Leaves Country Music Because It 'No Longer' Makes Her 'Happy'

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness More Like 'Roommates' Prior to Split Announcement
  • Sep 16, 2023

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness More Like 'Roommates' Prior to Split Announcement

Amy Schumer Hits Back at Trolls Over Her Nicole Kidman Mocking Post
  • Sep 16, 2023

Amy Schumer Hits Back at Trolls Over Her Nicole Kidman Mocking Post

'Drew Barrymore Show' Co-Head Writer Weighs In on Talks Show's Controversial Return
  • Sep 16, 2023

'Drew Barrymore Show' Co-Head Writer Weighs In on Talks Show's Controversial Return

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her
  • Sep 16, 2023

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her

Joe Manganiello and Actress Caitlin O'Connor Are 'Casually Dating'
  • Sep 16, 2023

Joe Manganiello and Actress Caitlin O'Connor Are 'Casually Dating'

Most Read
Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors
Celebrity

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Elon Musk Reveals Amber Heard in Angelic 'Overwatch' Cosplay After She's Dubbed a 'Nightmare'

Elon Musk Reveals Amber Heard in Angelic 'Overwatch' Cosplay After She's Dubbed a 'Nightmare'

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

Blac Chyna Receives Lots of 'Cool Stuff' From Fans After Ditching Fillers and implants

Blac Chyna Receives Lots of 'Cool Stuff' From Fans After Ditching Fillers and implants

Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing

Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary