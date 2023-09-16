'Drew Barrymore Show' Co-Head Writer Weighs In on Talks Show's Controversial Return

CBS TV

AceShowbiz - "The Drew Barrymore Show" co-head writer is speaking out on host Drew Barrymore's controversial decision to resume her daytime talk show amid WGA strike. Speaking to the Daily Beast, Cristina Kinon noted that she didn't see the decision coming.

Cristina admitted that the show's impending season 4 return came as surprise, especially after Drew withdrew herself from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony this spring in deference to the strike. "We were really proud of that decision," she said of the former child actress' act of solidarity.

When it came to the host's decision to continue filming for "The Drew Barrymore Show" without writers, Cristina shared, "I personally understand that everybody has to make the best decision for themselves." She added, "I know that this show has a crew of hundreds of people who need to be paid, and I understand the perspective of wanting to protect your cast, your crew, and your staff."

Despite that, Cristina went on to note that she and her fellow writers are standing in solidarity with the WGA's tens of thousands of members. "And then, expanding out more, we're standing with all of labor and all of the unions across the world, because that is how it works," she explained. "Unions only work when you stick together with unions across the labor spectrum."

On the other hand, WGA East council member Sasha Stewart pointed out that Drew had other options instead of being a scab. She noted that Drew could start a podcast like "Strike Force Five", which hailed from late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, John Oliver and Jimmy Fallon.

Sasha added that the "Charlie's Angels" star could have deployed the show's hiatus early to at least delay the premiere. The host could also compensate her staff from her own pocket during the strike. "There were other options to support or staff without having to throw part of it (i.e. her writers) under the bus," Sasha stressed.

Meanwhile, Drew recently shared a tearful apology video in light of backlash. Shared on Friday, September 15, the clip saw the 48-year-old first saying, "I wanted to own a decision so it wasn't a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this OK to those that it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that."

"There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anymore," the TV host continued. "It's not who I am. I've been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them. I deeply apologize to writers, and I deeply apologize to unions, I deeply apologize."

The video, however, only earned Drew even more backlash from other stars including Bradley Whitford and Debra Messing. Drew eventually deleted the video.

