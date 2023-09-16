Joe Manganiello and Actress Caitlin O'Connor Are 'Casually Dating'

Cover Images/Faye`s Vision/INSTA Celebrity

The 46-year-old 'Magic Mike' actor, who filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara earlier this year, was recently spotted on a gym date with the 'Winning Time' actress, who is 13 years his junior.

Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Manganiello has found new love in actress Caitlin O'Connor. The "Magic Mike" actor is "casually dating" the "Winning Time" actress, who is 13 years his junior, according to a new report.

Sources with direct knowledge reveal to TMZ that while the pair aren't "official," they are casually dating. The sources add that the twosome's relationship took a romantic turn after meeting last month at the screening party for the second season of HBO show "Winning Time".

The two could also be seen enjoying the jacuzzi together after the premiere party, though they were joined by other friends. "The magic started in the jacuzzi [love emoji] after @winningtimehbo premiere party," TV reporter Courtney Friel wrote alongside a picture of the group on the jacuzzi.

The revelation came after they were snapped on a gym date on Wednesday, September 12. The two looked giddy and excited as they exited Gold's Gym in Venice, California together, walking side-by-side while sporting their gym attires.

For the outing, the 46-year-old actor donned a white tank top, patterned shorts and sneakers. He additionally had a massive duffel bag in one hand. As for Caitlin, the 33-year-old opted for black textured leggings and a cropped blue quarter-zip that highlighted her toned abs. The estranged husband of Sofia Vergara was later seen getting into the driver's seat of his Cadillac SUV, before Caitlin joined him in the passenger's seat.

Joe and Sofia announced their separation after seven years of marriage in July. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the "True Blood" actor and the "Modern Family" alum said in a joint statement at the time. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

You can share this post!