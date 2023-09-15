Britney Spears Stops Seeing Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Despite His Claim

Cover Images/Bill Davila Celebrity

While it's said that the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker did have a 'short fling' with former housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz, she has reportedly cut off communication with him after learning of his criminal past.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has apparently lost interest in Paul Richard Soliz amid romance rumors. The pop star is reportedly no longer seeing her rumored ex-con boyfriend despite his recent statement claiming otherwise.

Sources tell Daily Mail that the 41-year-old singer did have a "short fling" with Paul following her split from Sam Asghari in August. However, it's allegedly over now with Britney having cut off communication with her former housekeeper after learning of his criminal past.

Similarly, sources allegedly close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com that Britney and Paul are not a couple despite reports. Despite their initial connection, the site stresses they are no longer in communication with each other.

Meanwhile, Page Six cites multiple sources who give conflicting reports on the status of Britney and Paul's relationship. While one source confirms that the two are indeed dating, a second person maintains that Britney never cheated on Sam and any rumors of the "Toxic" singer romancing her ex-employee are "false."

A third source tells the outlet that Britney and Paul stopped hanging out after she "came back from Mexico," noting that they are "not dating."

Page Six previously reported in August that Britney had been getting close to Paul, who used to work for the pop star in the role of a housekeeper to "clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash." While Paul is no longer working with Britney, the "Sometimes" singer allegedly has still chosen to spend time with the ex-con.

A source also claimed that the mom of two doesn't even try to hide their newfound friendship. Due to her close relationship with Paul, the informant shared, "I'm concerned," adding that Britney and her team didn't do a background check before they hired Paul.

Met following his court appearance earlier this week, Paul gushed over Britney. "She's a phenomenal woman," he told Us Weekly. "She's a very, very good, positive ... She's a good person," the 37-year-old added of his former employer.

Paul additionally said that he still saw the "Lucky" songstress, claiming, "She's doing great." He also had nothing but good words for Britney's estranged husband, describing Sam as a "great guy."

