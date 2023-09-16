Jason Kelce Says Brother Travis Is 'Having Fun' Amid Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The Philadelphia Eagles center keeps his lips sealed when quizzed by Tony Gonzalez about his younger brother's relationship with the pop singer during a post-game interview.

Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Kelce has given his take on his brother's love life amid Travis Kelce's rumored romance with Taylor Swift. While keeping his lips sealed on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's alleged relationship with the pop superstar, the 35-year-old NFL star admitted that his younger sibling is "having fun" these days.

Jason was quizzed about Travis' alleged romantic relationship with Taylor during a post-game interview on Thursday night, September 14. When talking about family on "Thursday Night Football", Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez pivoted the topic to Travis' dating life.

"So you talk about family, I have a 15-year-old daughter, and she's a big fan of a certain pop star, and you have a family member - a brother - and I've been hearing rumors, maybe some stuff. Can you comment?" Tony asked.

"I've seen these rumors… I cannot comment," Jason said with a laugh. Analyst Richard Sherman chimed in, quipping, "What are we going on TMZ? What are we doing?!"

"Ever since 'Catching Kelce', everybody's been infatuated with Travis' love life," Jason continued, referring to Travis' E! series which premiered in 2016. "I don't really know what's going on there. So, yeah, I know Trav is having fun, and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

In a July episode of the siblings' podcast "New Heights", Travis recalled his failed attempt to give Taylor his phone number when he attended her "Eras Tour" show at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. He told his brother Jason, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

The 33-year-old NFL pro continued, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." Expressing his disappointment, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end claimed, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Que to earlier this month, The Messenger reported that "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out." A source told the outlet, "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

However, another source told ET that the 33-year-old hunk and the Grammy winner are not officially dating without confirming whether the two have been seeing each other or not.

You can share this post!