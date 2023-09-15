'Big Mouth' Unveils Megan Thee Stallion's Guest-Starring Role in Season 7 Sneak Peek

Instagram TV

In the season 7 teaser video, the popular animated comedy series, which airs on Netflix, reveals that the 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper lends her voice to a caked-up hormone monstress character.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Big Mouth" has unveiled its new guest stars, including Megan Thee Stallion. The popular animated comedy series, which airs on Netflix, revealed the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper's role in season 7 sneak peek of the show.

On Thursday, September 14, "Big Mouth", which premiered back in 2017, released a 47-second teaser video for season 7 via YouTube. The footage shows that 28-year-old Megan is voicing a caked-up hormone monstress character.

At one point in the clip, her voluptuous character says, "It's a big motherf**king deal that they got me on the show." The character later shows off her twerking skills in the video.

The revelation of Megan as one of the show's guest stars garnered mixed responses from social media users. In the comments section of an Instagram post featuring photos of her character, one in particular stated, "All the shows pushing her in meanwhile no one cares about her or her music. The definition of an industry plant."

Meanwhile, another suggested actor and comedian Kevin Hart to star on the series by writing, "Could of asked @kevinhart4real to be on it would of been funny asf." A third proposed, "I love her and I love the show, but I don't think she has a recognizable voice. Which is needed for voice acting."

A fourth, in the meantime, expressed, "Actually not seeing it is her,sorry. I watched the previous seasons it's good show tho but I don't know that could've been more detailed to look that monster more like her."

Aside from Megan, the series spilled its other guest stars who are set to appear in season 7. The guest stars include Lupita Nyong'o, Zazie Beetz, Randall Park, Chloe Fineman, Zach Galifianakis, Mark Duplass and Brian Tyree Henry. They will join series regulars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph as well as Fred Armisen.

This was not the first time Megan appeared on series and movies. The rapper has made a cameo on Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" in a 2022 episode titled "The People vs. Emil Blonsky". In addition, she portrays Gloria in "Dicks: The Musical", which premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival earlier this month.

You can share this post!