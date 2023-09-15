 

Snoop Dogg Can't Comprehend His Fear of Horses

While talking about horse riding with comedian Tiffany Haddish, the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper admits that he is 'scared' of horses without knowing the reason why.

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has revealed one of his fears that he has been keeping under tight wraps. While talking about horse riding with comedian Tiffany Haddish, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper confessed that he doesnt film a scene with horses in it due to his equinophobia.

The 51-year-old hip-hop star got candid about one of his secrets while taping for his YouTube news network series "Double G News" with Tiffany as the guest. In the Tuesday, September 12 episode of the show, the two were discussing horseback riding. At one point, he admitted to her, "I'm scared of horses."

Looking surprised, Tiffany asked, "What? As big as you are?" Snoop went on to spill, "To this day, too. I don't know why I'm just f**king scared of them." The 43-year-old actress was still shocked and questioned, "Are you serious?" He replied, "I'm so serious."

The "Training Day" actor further explained, "You ain't never seen me in a scene with a horse. I done been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinda s**t, n***a, ain't never been in a scene with a horse, like, 'Get that muthaf**ka away from me.' I don't know why!"

Tiffany then suggested, "Maybe in your past life you fell off a horse," prompting Snoop to joke, "I think I may have been the Headless Horseman [in my past life]." He was making a reference to a headless figure, who rides a horse around a village while torturing villagers, from a well-known folklore.

The "Bad Decisions" rapper additionally recalled, "My wife had one for about like three years but she never like really f**k with him like that. And I was like, 'I ain't gonna go meet the [horses] cause I don't f**k with horses.' But that was like her peace of mind, you know what I'm saying, to go ride horses and do that kind of s**t."

"So I understand what a horse mean to people," he continued. Snoop later voiced his intention to overcome his fear. "I just ain't never really understood so maybe one day somebody could introduce me to a baby horse, a little jacka** or something that I can learn how to be around you muthaf**kas," he shared.

