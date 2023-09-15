Amber Heard Feels 'Slighted' by Elon Musk for Posting Her 'Private' Cosplay Photo

Cover Images/JOHN NACION/CNP Celebrity

The Mera depicter in the 'Aquaman' films is reportedly furious with her ex-boyfriend after he let out the picture showing her dressing as a character from 'Overwatch' without her permission.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard is said to be furious with her ex Elon Musk as she didn't give consent for him to share a raunchy picture of her in cosplay. The "Aquaman" actress, 37, was reportedly left stunned after the 52-year-old billionaire, whom she dated from on and off for a year from 2017 following her divorce from Johnny Depp, posted an image on Tuesday, September 12 of her on his X platform dressed as video game character Mercy from "Overwatch".

He said he had done it to confirm an anecdote in author Walter Isaacson's new biography of him titled "Elon Musk", but a source has told Page Six the actress "did not give permission to Elon to use the photo" which she thought was meant to stay "private."

The outlet reported an insider told them Amber "felt particularly slighted by the move" as Elon had apparently "asked her several times to speak to Walter for the book," which she refused "out of respect for Elon."

In Walter's book, the writer detailed how Amber obtained her cosplay costume after Tesla co-founder Elon said she resembled its blonde support hero. The journalist said in his biography of the tech titan, "She spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him."

Elon went on to post a picture of his former girlfriend in the costume on his social media platform and captioned it, "She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome." The photo was seemingly taken on a mobile phone in someone's home and showed Amber showing off her cleavage in a latex bodysuit with matching angel-style wings and a gold halo headpiece.

Walter added in his book Elon's friends and brother Kimbal Musk "hated (Amber) with a passion that made their distaste for Justine (Wilson, Elon's first wife) pale." Elon's musician ex-girlfriend Grimes, 35, whom he dated after Amber and who is mum to three of his 11 children, claimed in the book Elon had sent a photo of her having a C-section to several of their loved ones including her father and brothers.

