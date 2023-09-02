Amber Heard Spotted Using Crutches After Hip Injury

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

The Mera depicter in the 'Aquaman' film franchise is seen hobbling back to her home in Madrid using crutches after talking a stroll with her sister and her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh.

Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard is nursing an injury these days. While she continues living in the place she calls her second home, the actress has been spotted using crutches to aid her walking following a hip injury.

The 37-year-old was recently photographed while out and about in Madrid, Spain. In photos obtained by Page Six, she was hobbling back to her home using the crutches after a stroll with her sister Whitney Henriquez, who was pushing her sleeping daughter, 2-year-old Oonagh, in a stroller.

Looking in good spirits despite the injury, Amber told local paparazzi that she had hurt her hip while training for the annual New York City Marathon, which is set to take place in early November. Due to the injury, she has been forced to take a break from her vigorous running schedule.

According to the inquiring photogs, the blonde beauty also gushed over how excited she is to have reprised her role of Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", which is set to hit theaters on December 20.

For the afternoon outing, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp wore a casual black shift dress that was cinched at the waist teamed with Chloe ribbon slide sandals, layered necklaces, numerous hoop earrings and a gold Apple watch. Her tresses were styled up into a messy ponytail as she sported little-to-no makeup.

Amber Heard was photographed using crutches in Madrid, Spain.

It's not clear if Amber still plans to jet back to the U.S. later this year after her injury derailed her plan to join the New York City Marathon. She has been living in Spain's capital since September 2022, three months after Johnny won his defamation case against her.

In July, the "Magic Mike XXL" star attended the Taormina Film Festival in Italy to promote her latest film "In the Fire". She then made her social media return by posting a picture of her smiling at the event and thanked fans for their "warm reception."

"Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film festival for my latest movie In the Fire," she wrote in the caption of the snap. She added of her visit to Italy, "It was an unforgettable weekend. #InTheFire."

You can share this post!