First 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Full Trailer Reveals Arthur Curry's 'Stressful' Job

Jason Momoa's Aquaman juggles his role as a husband and a father with his role as the King of Atlantis before facing the return of an old enemy, Black Manta, in the sequel.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Aquaman (Jason Momoa) returns with a lot of more responsibilities in the first full trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". Making its way out online on Thursday, September 14, the video gives first look at Arthur Curry's baby son as the titular hero is now a husband and a father.

Despite his "stressful" job, Arthur says he "wouldn't have it any other way." Juggling his domesticated life with his role as the King of Atlantis, Arthur admits that he "hate[s]" his job as the ruler of the sea.

Arthur soon faces a threat from an old enemy, Black Manta Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who seeks revenge for the death of his father in the first film. "I'm gonna kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear," Black Manta menacingly says. "I'm gonna murder his family and burn his kingdom to ash."

Armed with a Black Trident, Black Manta seeks to "end the bloodline." Arthur's mother Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) warns of the big baddie, "He must be stopped or a global meltdown is imminent."

Arthur then recruits his half-brother Orm Marius Patrick Wilson, who has been exiled. The video teases the dynamic between the two siblings as they engage in friendly banters while teaming up to stop Black Manta.

After being MIA in the previously released teaser trailer, Amber Heard's Mera makes a brief appearance in the full trailer. She's seen trying to break free from thick glass that keeps her inside.

In "Aquaman 2", "Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction."

Temuera Morrison returns as Tom Curry, Arthur's father, Dolph Lundgren reprises his role as King Nereus and Randall Park is back as Dr. Stephen Shin. Directed by James Wan, the superhero movie will open in U.S. theaters on December 20.

