Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary

Instagram Celebrity

The 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker, who secretly tied the knot with the model in September 2018, offers a tribute to his wife by posting pictures of the two throughout their marriage.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber penned another gushing tribute to Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) on their wedding anniversary. The "Peaches" hitmaker, who has been married to the model for five years, praised his "most precious" wife while sharing several pictures of the two on Instagram.

"To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations," the 29-year-old wrote in the Wednesday, September 13 post. "So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

The post included a close-up photo of Justin and Hailey sharing a sweet kiss. A second shot, meanwhile, displayed Hailey sitting down in front of a cake with two candles and flowers while the Canadian superstar embraced her.

Hailey also commemorated the special milestone on her own Instagram page. The daughter of Stephen Baldwin, however, came with a shorter caption that read, "5 [sparkles and white heart emoji] I love you."

Justin and Hailey were secretly married in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas on July 7, 2018. "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple said at the time.

On September 30, 2019, the "What Do You Mean" singer and his spouse celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends. The couple exchanged vows and Tiffany & Co. rings at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

