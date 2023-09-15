 

Bow Wow Laments Missing Prom and College Due to Fame: 'I Really Want What Y'All Have'

Bow Wow Laments Missing Prom and College Due to Fame: 'I Really Want What Y'All Have'
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The Twinkie depicter in 'Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift' laments not being able to experience certain things in an Instagram Story post shared on Wednesday, September 13.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Being famous isn't all that great for Bow Wow. The Twinkie depicter in "Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift" admitted that he regrets missing prom and college due to fame.

The 36-year-old reflected on his life through an Instagram Story post shared on Wednesday, September 13. "Just woke up... Thinking to my self like man damn....I never been to prom nor college," he wrote. "I wanna pledge so bad I wish I was apart of a fraternity. Yall think I'm lucky because of my lifestyle but I really want what yall have."

The "Let Me Hold You" rapper may not have been able to experience certain things, but he hasn't missed out on being a father. Last Sunday, the emcee shared a post in which he held his son, Stone Moss while watching the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

  Editors' Pick

That aside, Bow Wow was recently accused of swindling a 10-year-old girl out of a feature. The girl in question reportedly paid the artist $3,000 via Cash App for a feature. According to The Neighborhood Talk, he accepted the payment but never gave the girl what she wanted. Thus, her family is suing him for $15,000.

"Based on the foregoing and as a direct consequence of Defendant's actions and failures, Plaintiff's total damages, including costs and attorney's fees, amount to $15,000.00," so read the docs.

Bow Wow has shut down the allegations though. "D pippin done got yall again huh? [laughing emoji] i dont conduct business on apps," he declared. "I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you aint call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me."

Bow Wow went on to share a message to fans. "Be careful who yall send yalls money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people," he claimed.

You can share this post!

You might also like

T.I.'s Son King Harris Reacts to Criticism Over Homeless Man 'One Chip Challenge', It Backfires

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary
Related Posts
Bow Wow Denies Stealing a 10-Year-Old Girl's Money Amid Lawsuit, Blames It on 'Catfishing'

Bow Wow Denies Stealing a 10-Year-Old Girl's Money Amid Lawsuit, Blames It on 'Catfishing'

Bow Wow Urges Nelly to 'Stop Playing and Marry' Ashanti as They're Seen at Boxing Match Together

Bow Wow Urges Nelly to 'Stop Playing and Marry' Ashanti as They're Seen at Boxing Match Together

Bow Wow Says Hip-Hop Needs Organization Like NBA to Set Rules and Protect Rappers

Bow Wow Says Hip-Hop Needs Organization Like NBA to Set Rules and Protect Rappers

Bow Wow Defends Himself After Being Slammed for Selling $1K Meet and Greet Tickets

Bow Wow Defends Himself After Being Slammed for Selling $1K Meet and Greet Tickets

Latest News
Tory Lanez to Stay Behind Bars After Denied Bail for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Appeal
  • Sep 15, 2023

Tory Lanez to Stay Behind Bars After Denied Bail for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Appeal

Gigi Hadid's Older Sister Alana Debuts on NYFW Runway at Age 40
  • Sep 15, 2023

Gigi Hadid's Older Sister Alana Debuts on NYFW Runway at Age 40

NSYNC Offer Snippet of Their First Song in 20 Years
  • Sep 15, 2023

NSYNC Offer Snippet of Their First Song in 20 Years

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary
  • Sep 15, 2023

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary

Ellen DeGeneres Announces TV Comeback, a Year After Quitting Daytime Show
  • Sep 15, 2023

Ellen DeGeneres Announces TV Comeback, a Year After Quitting Daytime Show

Bow Wow Laments Missing Prom and College Due to Fame: 'I Really Want What Y'All Have'
  • Sep 15, 2023

Bow Wow Laments Missing Prom and College Due to Fame: 'I Really Want What Y'All Have'

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable in First Sighting Since Joe Jonas Divorce Filing

Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable in First Sighting Since Joe Jonas Divorce Filing

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Consoled by His Brother After 30-Year Prison Sentence

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Consoled by His Brother After 30-Year Prison Sentence

Erica Mena Takes Jab at Spice After Apologizing for 'Insensitive' Racial Slur

Erica Mena Takes Jab at Spice After Apologizing for 'Insensitive' Racial Slur

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Not Officially Dating Despite 'Quietly Hanging Out'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Not Officially Dating Despite 'Quietly Hanging Out'

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson