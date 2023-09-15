Bow Wow Laments Missing Prom and College Due to Fame: 'I Really Want What Y'All Have'

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The Twinkie depicter in 'Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift' laments not being able to experience certain things in an Instagram Story post shared on Wednesday, September 13.

AceShowbiz - Being famous isn't all that great for Bow Wow. The Twinkie depicter in "Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift" admitted that he regrets missing prom and college due to fame.

The 36-year-old reflected on his life through an Instagram Story post shared on Wednesday, September 13. "Just woke up... Thinking to my self like man damn....I never been to prom nor college," he wrote. "I wanna pledge so bad I wish I was apart of a fraternity. Yall think I'm lucky because of my lifestyle but I really want what yall have."

The "Let Me Hold You" rapper may not have been able to experience certain things, but he hasn't missed out on being a father. Last Sunday, the emcee shared a post in which he held his son, Stone Moss while watching the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That aside, Bow Wow was recently accused of swindling a 10-year-old girl out of a feature. The girl in question reportedly paid the artist $3,000 via Cash App for a feature. According to The Neighborhood Talk, he accepted the payment but never gave the girl what she wanted. Thus, her family is suing him for $15,000.

"Based on the foregoing and as a direct consequence of Defendant's actions and failures, Plaintiff's total damages, including costs and attorney's fees, amount to $15,000.00," so read the docs.

Bow Wow has shut down the allegations though. "D pippin done got yall again huh? [laughing emoji] i dont conduct business on apps," he declared. "I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you aint call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me."

Bow Wow went on to share a message to fans. "Be careful who yall send yalls money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people," he claimed.

