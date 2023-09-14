'Riverdale' Star Erinn Westbrook Reveals Name of First Child After Giving Birth

Instagram Celebrity

The actress portraying Tabitha Tate on 'Riverdale' expresses her endless love for her newborn son when announcing that she welcomed her first child with her husband Andrew in August.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Erinn Westbrook and her husband Andrew. The actress portraying Tabitha Tate on "Riverdale" has revealed the name of her son when announcing that she gave birth to her first child in August.

On Wednesday, September 13, the 35-year-old star made use of Instagram to share the news of her baby's arrival. In a post, she penned, "No greater love. Welcome to the world, Teddy." She went on to spill more details of her newborn baby, "Born August 23, 2023," before expressing, "You are the light of our lives & we love you endlessly."

In the post, Erinn also gave social media users a sneak peek of how her and Andrew's bundle of joy looks. She uploaded a series of photos capturing the newborn. However, she has not fully revealed her son's face to the public.

One of the photos showed the "Insatiable" star's baby wrapped in an all-blue outfit, consisting of a blue knitted top, a pair of matching pants and a hat. He was lying down on a blue puffy mat. Meanwhile, another picture displayed an adorable moment between a father and a son when her husband was holding one of their newborn's hands as he sat next to the mat.

After releasing the snaps, it did not take long for Erinn to receive heartwarming congratulatory messages from social media users, including her fellow stars. In the comments section of the post, her "Riverdale" co-star Madelaine Petsch exclaimed, "My new little bestie!!! ahhhhh!!!!!" Similarly, her "Insatiable" co-star Chris Gorham gushed, "How wonderful!! Congratulations!!!!" adding a slew of red heart emojis.

The online responses from famous celebrities did not stop there. Actress Jesse James Keitel voiced her excitement by writing, "Congrats mama," adding a number of crying face emojis. Meanwhile, "Women of the Movement" star Adrienne Warren simply marveled, "Congratulations!!" In the meantime, "The New Romantic" actress Hayley Law praised Erinn by writing, "Omgosh!!!!! Congrats you beautiful mama awwww love love love."

Erinn and her husband Andrew first met each other during a class reunion for Harvard University. In 2019, the couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony which was held in her home state of Missouri.

