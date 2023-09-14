Olivia Rodrigo 'Excited' to Reveal 'Guts' World Tour Dates

Instagram Music

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker is set to kick off her 2024 world tour on February 23 in Palm Springs, California before starting to make tour stops in Europe on April 30.

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has expressed her excitement for her world tour in 2024. After releasing her sophomore album titled "Guts", the "Drivers License" hitmaker revealed the dates of her upcoming tour in support of her latest album.

On Wednesday, September 13, the 20-year-old songstress made use of Instagram to announce that she is holding a world tour in 2024. In a post, she exclaimed in the caption, "Soooo excited to announce the '[Guts]' world tour!!!!"

Olivia went on to spill, "Register for ticket access at oliviarodrigo.com and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!" Near the end of the caption, she let out a series of red, pink, purple and blue heart emojis.

In the post, Olivia also uploaded a snap featuring locations and dates of her "Guts" concerts. It could be seen that she has a total of 57 dates for her world tour across North America and Europe. She is set to kick off her performance in Palm Springs, California on February 23 and wraps up the tour in Los Angeles on August 14.

During her world tour, the "1 step forward, 3 steps back" singer will make a number of stops in several regions in North America, including Dallas, Orlando, Nashville, San Francisco and Boston. Furthermore, she has two dates at Madison Square Garden in New York City and another two dates at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, her gigs in Europe will take place in several cities, including London, Amsterdam, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Munich and Lisbon.

Olivia announced dates of her "Guts" world tour a few days after she left her fans excited for teasing the tour. She spilled the music event in her "Making the Bed" lyric video which was released on Friday, September 8. In the footage uploaded via YouTube, there was a general admission concert ticket in purple color labeled "Guts World Tour", which was placed next to a sheet of paper featuring lyrics of the song.

Prior to the teaser, Olivia had talked about her plan to hold an accompanying tour for her "Guts" album. Making an appearance on Capital FM in August, she shared, "I think there's a lot of fun songs. I wrote the album with a tour in mind, so I think they're all songs I wanted people to be able to scream in a crowd. Hopefully that's what's achieved."

You can share this post!