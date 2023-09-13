Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable in First Sighting Since Joe Jonas Divorce Filing

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The 'Game of Thrones' alum is almost unrecognizable with a platinum blonde bob wig and a massive temporary tattoo on her back during a smoke break on the set in Spain.

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner has been seen for the first time following her split from Joe Jonas. The British actress was nearly unrecognizable in her first sighting since her estranged husband filed for divorce from her.

The "Game of Thrones" alum was spotted on the set of her new British film series "Joan" in Spain. The mother of two dressed in character with a platinum blonde bob wig and a massive temporary tattoo on her back during a smoke break.

The 33-year-old star also sported red lips while wearing a black tank top and gray shorts. She was walking around the set with a cigarette in one hand and holding her phone in her other hand. Her wedding band was noticeably missing from her ring finger.

Sophie was spotted on the set of the biopic about infamous jewel thief Joan Hannington around a week after Joe filed for divorce from her. Confirming their separation, the estranged couple said in a joint statement last week, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

They have been married for four years and have two children, Willa, who was born in July 2020, and another girl, mentioned as D.J. in court documents, who was born in July 2022.

Prior to their decision to pull the plug on their marriage, Joe's family was reportedly "pulling for" the singer and his wife, but it couldn't help resolve their marital issues. "It wasn't working anymore. It happens," a family insider tells Page Six. "Joe has to do what he has to do, and same goes for Soph. Only they know what's best for them and their family."

While the Jean Grey depicter in the X-Men film "Dark Phoenix" has been portrayed as an absentee mother on media, the source has nothing but good words for her. "The family loves her and the love she has for those girls," the so-called Jonas insider adds, referencing the pair's two daughters.

