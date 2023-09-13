'Emotional' Ariana Grande Explains Why She Stopped Getting Filler and Botox

Instagram Celebrity

In a new makeup tutorial video with Vogue, the 'Thank U, Next' songstress also admits that 'for a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not.'

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande couldn't get but get emotional when discussing her view on beauty. In a new makeup tutorial video with Vogue, the "7 Rings" songstress tried to hold back tears while explaining why she stopped getting filler and Botox.

In the clip, the 30-year-old first reflected, "Being exposed to so many voices at a young age, and especially when people have, like, things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it's like really hard to know what's worth hearing and not." She added, "[I] used makeup as a disguise or something to hide behind… and that can be so beautiful at times, and I still do have love for it."

"Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, [I've] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so … [it was] too much. I just felt like hiding, you know," she continued. "And maybe I'll start again one day, I don't know, to each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support - but I know for me, I was just like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. And I just think aging… can be such a beautiful thing."

Ariana previously denied getting lip fillers. Back in 2015, MediaTakeOut claimed the "Love Me Harder" hitmaker's lips got "plumped up" after having "some lip injections." The site then posted a supposed "Before" photo along with two new Snapchat photos of the "Problem" singer.

"Ariana Grande showed off her latest PLASTIC SURGERY - lip injections. She posted the pics last night on SNAPCHAT," the site wrote. The supposed "Before" shot was taken in 2010 when Ariana wasn't even 17.

Ariana posted on Instagram two pictures similar to the supposed "After" snaps. In the shots, which were taken during her trip to Japan for her "Honeymoon" tour, the "One Last Time" songstress pouted to the camera, rocking pink lipstick and sharp eyeliner.

Her representative later denied the lip injection claims, telling Gossip Cop that the pop star had not had any work done to her lips. "There is no truth to this," the rep added.

