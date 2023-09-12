Abby Lee Miller Breaks Silence on Backlash for Confessing She Likes High School Athletes

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

After being bombarded with criticisms for admitting that she is into young athletes, the 'Dance Moms' star claims that she likes those who are 'able to go out to a club' and 'gamble in Vegas.'

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Abby Lee Miller has broken her silence on backlash over her attraction to young guys. Shortly after being bombarded with criticisms for confessing that she likes high school athletes, the "Dance Moms" star set the record straight on the matter.

On Monday, September 11, the 57-year-old star publicly shared a clarification on her previous comment on her attraction to athletic guys in high school. In a video she uploaded via Instagram, she said, "I do like those hot, athletic muscular types of guys. The jocks. I always have and I always will."

Abby went on to explain, "And they must be able to go out to a club, gamble in Vegas, rent an ADA-compliant, handicap-accessible van, and they should also have a business, a bank account, success and passion." Despite not mentioning it directly, she appeared to have implied that she is attracted to adult men who are at least at the age of 21, those who can enter a Las Vegas casino.

In the same clip, the TV personality revealed, "This year is my high school class reunion... and I hope that the heartthrob is there. But if he's not, I heard Tom Brady's available." She was making a reference to the former NFL star who is currently 46 years old.

Along with the footage, Abby wrote in the caption of the post, " 'Setting the record straight,' " adding a series of emojis including a football one. She further requested, "Please watch & listen to this in its entirety - not just a few questions or one single line! Thank you! #aldcalways #abbyleemiller #aldc."

Abby's clarification came after she admitted that she is into high school athletes. While making an appearance on "Sofia with an F" podcast for its September 7 episode, she discussed the 1983 sports drama "All the Right Moves" starring then-21-year-old Tom Cruise who played a football player in a high school team.

Speaking to host Sofia Franklyn, Abby bluntly declared, "Oh, that's my downfall. I like the high school football players. I still like them." In response, 31-year-old Sofia asked if Abby is now attracted to adult high school football coaches, considering the former's age. However, Abby insisted, "Not one that used to be in high school but one that is."

It did not take long for Abby to be bombarded with criticisms. One social media user penned, "It's disgusting that she would say something like that, especially considering that she's in a position of power over young people." Similarly, another wrote, "Why did she just willingly confess this… and she's laughing and smiling too… oh p*dos are DISGUSTING!"

