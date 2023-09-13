 

50 Cent Speaks Up Amid Backlash Over NSFW Pics With Ciara Look-Alike

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker, who dated the 'Level Up' from 2007 until 2010, issues a statement through her representative after she came under fire for posting racy pictures with her look-alike.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has responded to backlash over his recent social media post. Having faced backlash for sharing NSFW photos with Ciara look-alike, the "In Da Club" hitmaker set the record straight through a statement.

"Two different models are featured on the Curtis album cover," Fif's representative, Amanda Ruisi, told TooFab. "Neither of whom is Ciara."

Fif shared the steamy pictures to celebrate the 16th anniversary of his third album, "Curtis". One of the snaps showed a woman standing behind him, with her one hand shoving down the front of his open pants.

Other images displayed the rapper cradling the half-naked woman. In the caption, he wrote, "I dropped this album 16 years ago today, I had so much s**t going on in the street. I was writing Curtis 187, I told @tonyyayo these fools crazy they think I'm scared. so we have a advantage, they stupid. LOL."

Many were less than impressed to see the pictures as they thought she was Ciara. "Yo, that's someone's wife now Fif. Take these posts down," said one, referring to CiCi's husband, Russell Wilson . Another added, "Russell Wilson ain't going to like this."

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, dated Ciara from 2007 until 2010. She's been married to NFL star Wilson since 2016 and the couple is currently their third child together.

