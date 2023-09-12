 

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG
The 'Shotgun Wedding' actress has yet to confirm the release date of her long-awaited new album, 'This Is Me … Now', but she announced earlier this year that she planned to drop it this summer.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez's first solo album in nearly a decade is coming soon. "This Is Me … Now", which was first teased in November 2022, will be released later this year under the pop star's new partnership with BMG.

Confirming the news was Billboard on Monday, September 11. Of having a new deal with the 54-year-old singer, BMG's CEO Thomas Coesfeld said in a statement, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her and her team to release her first album in nearly a decade."

Thomas Scherer, BMG's President Repertoire & Marketing New York and Los Angeles, added, "We are both excited and proud to partner with Jennifer Lopez on this long-awaited sequel to 'This is Me… Then.' " He continued, "Clearly written with love and through experience, 'This Is Me..Now' is uplifting and inspiring. 'Jenny From The Block' is back at a point in her career when her message is bigger than ever."

When teasing the project last year, J.Lo shared an epic 20-year transformation video in which she recreated the cover of her 2002 album, "This Is Me... Then". The clip then cuts to the singer transforming into the 2022 version of herself. "This is me then," she said in the footage, adding, "This is me now."

Aside from the title track, the 13-track set features "To Be Yours", "Mad in Love", "Can't Get Enough", "Rebound", "not.going.anywhere." as well as "Dear Ben, Pt. II", which is dedicated to J.Lo's husband, Ben Affleck. Other songs include, "Hummingbird", "Hearts and Flowers", "Broken Like Me", "This Time Around", "Midnight Trip to Vegas", "Greatest Love Story Never Told".

The "Shotgun Wedding" actress has yet to confirm the release date of the project. She, however, initially planned to drop it this summer. When speaking at Spotify's Stream On event in March, she declared, "My upcoming album 'This Is Me … Now' is coming out this summer. Yes, you heard it here first. I'm super excited."

