'Jennifer Hudson Show', 'Sherri' and 'The Talk' Returning Amid WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Syndication/ABC TV

Reports about the three programs resuming their production arrive just days after Drew Barrymore announced that her popular daytime talk show is returning for a new season.

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Several daytime talk shows are coming back amid WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. According to new reports, "The Jennifer Hudson Show", "Sherri" and "The Talk" are returning to production for season premieres.

Sources claimed "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is currently resuming its production and is set to make its return on September 18, which was its previously-scheduled Season 2 premiere date. Although the show plans to start the new season without writers, it will bring WGA writers back once a new contract is made.

CBS' "The Talk" also plans to premiere its 14th season on September 18. As for Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show, it's returning with its second season since the program doesn't use WGA writers.

This arrived after Drew Barrymore announced that her popular daytime talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show", is returning for a new season. "I made a choice to walk away from MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, television," she penned in an Instagram post shared on Sunday, September 10.

"It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show," she added. "However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me."

Drew went on to note, "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time."

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience," she further elaborated. "I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

You can share this post!