 

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Relationship Is 'Real,' Eyewitness Says

Cover Images/Robert Bell/INSTARimages
While many are skeptical about the reality TV star and the actor's romance, an onlooker who has seen them together is very much convinced that they seem real.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romantic relationship is still hard to believe by some people. However, an onlooker who has seen them together shuts down skeptical fans as the source is very much convinced that they seem real.

"They are very good at communicating with each other in a coupley sort of way that makes this feel like the real thing more so than all the PDA," the source spills to Page Six. "I think it's the real thing."

The new report arrived after Kylie and Timothee cozied up to each other while attending the U.S. Open's Men's Final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev together on Sunday, September 10. "The Kardashians" star and the "Dune" actor were twinning in black outfits as they packed on PDA at the sporting event.

The couple had their arms around each other throughout the game. At one point, the pair shared sweet kisses with the Kylie Cosmetics founder affectionately running Timothee's famed curly locks. Prior to that, Kylie and her new beau were spotted spending time together at Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader's intimate New York Fashion Week dinner on Friday night.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and the "Wonka" actor, who sparked dating rumors earlier this year, made headlines after going public for the first time at Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The two sent fans into a frenzy as they made out during the show, which was also attended by Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin as well as Kylie's sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Before dating Kylie, Timothee was linked to Lily-Rose Depp and Lourdes Leon. As for the cosmetics mogul, she shares two kids, daughter Stormi and son Aire Webster, with ex Travis Scott (II).

