Lindsay Hubbard 'Hurt' by Carl Radke's Shady Apology Letter to Wedding Guests

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Hubbard allegedly was "hurt" by Carl Radke's other one-sided decision. The "Summer House" star appeared to have not been involved when her co-star and former fiance announced their split and apologized to their wedding guests through a letter.

On Monday, September 11, a source who claimed to be close to the 37-year-old Bravolebrity spilled to Page Six about her reaction to Carl's letter. "She's definitely hurt by it, for sure," the source revealed. On the reason why, the source explained, "Lindsay did not approve of Carl's letter before it was made public, so there is no 'we.' " The source was referring to the "we" pronouns which are used several times in the letter.

Previously, Carl announced his split from Lindsay to their friends and family, who were invited to their wedding, through a letter. Earlier on Monday, the note was published by PEOPLE after the outlet obtained it. "Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I," Carl wrote in the note.

The 38-year-old reality TV star went on to apologize, "We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves."

"There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding," Carl explained. "The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I'm crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time."

"I don't take [this] lightly," the star continued. "We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans." He further suggested the wedding guests go to Mexico for a vacation or they can cancel their reservations altogether.

Carl concluded, "I'm sorry again this has become such a mess. Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates. With love, Carl."

The letter came more than one week after Lindsay and Carl made headlines for their shocking split news. On August 31, it was reported that she was "blindsided" by his decision to call it quits on camera during the filming of the "Summer House" season 8.

