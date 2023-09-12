Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Music

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker gushes over the 'magical' moment that left a pair of newlyweds speechless when he serenaded the couple with his new song over the weekend.

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran has treated a couple to a special performance after he canceled his Las Vegas gig at the last minute. The British singer/songwriter left a pair of newlyweds speechless as he surprised them with a choir to serenade the couple with a new song called "Magical".

Over the weekend, Ed stopped by the legendary Little White Chapel where Jordan and Carter Lindenfield were going to exchange wedding vows. He entered the small church accompanied by four backing vocalists and launched into a rendition of his song from his new album.

"Is this how it feels to be in love? This is magical, this is magical," the "Perfect" crooner sang while strumming his guitar. Sharing a clip of the "magical" moment via his Instagram page on Monday, September 11, he wrote in the caption, "Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x."

On Sunday, Ed once again apologized for canceling his Las Vegas concert at last minute. Taking "full responsibility" for those disappointed by the cancellation, he wrote, "A little bit more context on the cancellation yesterday. It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I'm not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything. I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation."

"Of course refunds are available at point of purchase, and there is a rescheduled show October the 28th if people still want to come, I promise it will be special," he explained. "Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to vegas though and I'm sorry it wasn't communicated sooner to the people waiting outside. We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn't for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x."

The Grammy winner also included a screenshot of news article about the technical issue that led to the show cancellation. "[Ed] and his team were bringing their gear in ahead of soundcheck when a flooring problem was flagged. Rubber tiling had become unstuck - causing two tall towers to slip overnight by about a foot each," the article read.

"Engineers tore the rig apart and reinforced the rebuild but both towers were still found to be shifting at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, leading to Saturday's late cancellation," it continued. "A source said, 'Health and safety is paramount at gigs of all magnitude as scale – but even more so at a 65,000-seater NFL stadium. The issue was with the floor rather than the stage itself but Ed and his crew battled for 24 hours to salvage the show.' "

On Saturday, Ed had also issued a statement to express his apology for having to cancel the show that was scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9. "I can't believe I'm typing this but there's been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It's impossible to go forward with the show. I'm so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I'm so, so sorry x (sic)," he wrote on Instagram.

But many who had been queuing outside the stadium for hours were deeply unhappy. Matt Wenet and Raeann Schneider had spent $400 on tickets and came to Las Vegas from Saskatchewan, Canada, for the show and won't be making the rescheduled date.

Raeann told the Las Vegas Review Journal, "It just sucks because now we're not going to see him because we're obviously not spending all of that money to come back to Vegas. This was the reason we came to Vegas. Like we wouldn't have come here otherwise."

Steve Polevoi was queuing with his daughter and only found out about the cancellation when another person in line saw Ed's Instagram post. He said, "This is egg on the face of the promoter and I think on Sheeran for a lack of communication."

