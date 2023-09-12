Steven Tyler 'Bleeding' From Vocal Cord Injury, Forced to Postpone Aerosmith Farewell Tour Shows

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Music

When letting his fans know the condition that requires him 'not to sing for the next thirty days,' the 75-year-old rocker admits to being 'heartbroken' to postpone the band's multiple concerts.

AceShowbiz - Steven Tyler is suffering a vocal cord injury, forcing Aerosmith to postpone multiple shows of their farewell tour. The lead singer issued a statement via the band's official Instagram page on Monday, September 11 to let his fans know his condition that requires him "not to sing for the next thirty days."

In announcing the shows' delay, the 75-year-old rocker admitted to being "heartbroken" after receiving the "strict doctor's orders." He wrote, "I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers had been set to play one last Michigan concert this month on Monday, September 18 at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit. Other affected dates include Aerosmith's shows in Chicago, Washington, Toronto, Raleigh and Cleveland. Along with Steven's statement, the band revealed the rescheduled dates for their postponed shows.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates," they added in the post. "Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase."

Supporting their decision to postpone the show to let Steven heal, one fan wrote in the comments section, "Take care Steven! Wishing you a quick and speedy recovery good sir." Another echoed the sentiment as penning, "Disappointed but please take care and heal." A third also showed their support as saying, "Detroit will be here when you're great to sing again. I've waited 40 years to finally see you in concert. So close to completing my bucket list. Sending healing vibes."

Aerosmith announced the "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on May 1. They kicked off their 40-date North American tour in Philadelphia on September 2. It is scheduled to wrap in Montreal, Canada on January 26, 2024.

Rescheduled Dates of Aerosmith's "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour":

Monday Jan 29 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday Feb 14 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Saturday Feb 17 2024 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Wednesday Feb 21 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Monday Feb 26 2024 - Raleigh. NC - PNC Arena

Thursday Feb 29 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

