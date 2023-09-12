 

Megan Thee Stallion Likes to Be 'in Control' During Bedroom Romps

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker dishes on her favorite position in the bedroom, explaining that she prefers to be 'in control' when frolicking with her lover in bed.

  Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has divulged her favourite sex position is "on top." The 28-year-old rapper is unabashed when it comes to discussing her love life, and when things get steamy in the bedroom, she prefers to be "in control" just like she is "in control of" her life.

"What is your favourite sex position?" New York native Cardi B asked Megan in a joint livestream to promote their new collaboration on single "Bongos".

Prompting Megan to reply, "My favourite sex position probably would be on top because I just like to be in control. Like, I'm in control of my life, I'm in control of my body, I'm in control of this sex, and I'm in control of my c******."

Cardi, 30, and Megan then opened up about whether they enjoy romping to music. Megan admitted that doesn't have a romantic playlist that puts on when she's with a guy, because she is a vocal lover and likes to give her man as much encouragement as possible.

She said, "I don't really f*** to no music. I need you to hear these speeches I'm giving you while you're doing this thing to me. [I'll be] preaching like Martin Luther King, b****. I got something to say!"

"Bongos" is the second collaboration from the two hip hop stars following their 2020 song "WAP", which was a huge hit, but was widely criticised by social conservatives in the US due to the sexually explicit nature of the lyrics.

