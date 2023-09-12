 

Gary Busey May Need to Retake Driving Test Following Alleged Hit-and-Run

The 'Buddy Holly Star' actor is facing a potential driving retest after he was accused of hitting another car and fleeing the scene without exchanging information with the other driver.

AceShowbiz - Gary Busey might be required to retake his driving test. The "Point Break" star has got himself into a string of car accidents in the Malibu area in the past few years and cops are making plans to submit paperwork to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requesting a driving retest for the 79-year-old actor.

Busey is seen in a video obtained by TMZ last week being chased down by a woman who alleges he rear-ended her car in Malibu and fled the scene.

In the footage which emerged last Tuesday, September 5, the woman behind the wheel of the car Gary allegedly hit is seen getting out of her car, telling him, "Sir, you hit my car, I need your information. Sir, you hit my car."

The lady eventually manages to catch up with the "The Buddy Holly Story" star in a restaurant parking lot, to which she continued her demands for his insurance information. She told him, "I want the information."

As he gets into his car, Gary replies, "I'm private." The woman responds by saying, "It doesn't matter, you hit me. I want the number." To which, Gary responds, "Progressive insurance," most likely referring the insurance company he holds his policy under.

The footage ends with Busey driving off while the woman continues to yell.

The incident is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made nor citations issued.

