 

Paul Simon Struggles to Come to Terms With His Hearing Loss

Paul Simon Struggles to Come to Terms With His Hearing Loss
Celebrity

The 81-year-old 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' singer talks about the hearing loss he's been suffering from over the last few years and his effort to perform live despite his disability.

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paul Simon struggles to "accept" his hearing loss and hopes he's found a solution which will allow him to return to touring. The 81-year-old singer has been having issues with his left ear over the last few years and he admit it hampers his ability to play his songs live - but he's due to start work with two guitarists who could potentially fill in some of the musical parts for him in a love show.

"I haven't accepted it [the hearing loss] entirely, but I'm beginning to ...," he explained during an appearance at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada on Sunday, September 10.

  Editors' Pick

"Usually, when I finished an album I went out and toured with it, and then I have the opportunity to really investigate the piece. And then it evolves to another standard, and goes further. Although a week from now I'm going to try and work with two guitarists who will play the parts that I played on the record [2023's 'Seven Psalms'], and see if I can sing the piece. I'm not sure how I can integrate my voice with the guitars."

The Simon and Garfunkel star added that he's still playing his guitar every day because it helps boost his mood. He explained, "I play the guitar every day. It's the instrument that allows me to express myself creatively. But it's also where I go for solace. If I'm feeling … 'whatever.' So it's a very crucial thing to me. You know, something happens to you when you have some sort of disability that changes your awareness or changes how you interact with life."

It comes after Simon admitted previous attempts to rehearse with his touring band didn't go well. He told MOJO magazine, "I haven't figured out how to perform with the hearing loss, I've tried to rehearse with the guys in my touring band, to see if I could manage it. I can't so far."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Shania Twain Would Love to Collaborate With Adele

'Batman' Soundtrack to Be Performed Live in Theaters by Orchestra
Related Posts
Paul Simon Reveals His Biggest Hurdle in Getting Back on Stage

Paul Simon Reveals His Biggest Hurdle in Getting Back on Stage

Paul Simon Struggles as 'Everything Becomes More Difficult' Due to Hearing Loss

Paul Simon Struggles as 'Everything Becomes More Difficult' Due to Hearing Loss

Latest News
'Deadpool 3' Director Says Filming the Movie 'Was a Joy' Before It's Halted by Strikes
  • Sep 11, 2023

'Deadpool 3' Director Says Filming the Movie 'Was a Joy' Before It's Halted by Strikes

Tinashe Reveals Her Passion for Cooking
  • Sep 11, 2023

Tinashe Reveals Her Passion for Cooking

'Batman' Soundtrack to Be Performed Live in Theaters by Orchestra
  • Sep 11, 2023

'Batman' Soundtrack to Be Performed Live in Theaters by Orchestra

Paul Simon Struggles to Come to Terms With His Hearing Loss
  • Sep 11, 2023

Paul Simon Struggles to Come to Terms With His Hearing Loss

Shania Twain Would Love to Collaborate With Adele
  • Sep 11, 2023

Shania Twain Would Love to Collaborate With Adele

Princess Diana's Dresses Fetch 1.3M Pound Sterling at Auction
  • Sep 11, 2023

Princess Diana's Dresses Fetch 1.3M Pound Sterling at Auction

Most Read
Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup
Celebrity

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup

Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

Lil' Kim's Unrecognizable Appearance on Ebony Cover Drives Fans Mad

Lil' Kim's Unrecognizable Appearance on Ebony Cover Drives Fans Mad

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party