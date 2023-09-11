 

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids
Instagram
Celebrity

The retired quarterback is joined by his three children, former teammates and devotees during a special tribute at halftime of the Patriots game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has gone emotional during a special tribute. Being honored by his former teammates, the retired New England Patriots quarterback expressed that it was an "incredible celebration" for him, his former team members, devotees and children.

On Sunday, September 10, the 46-year-old athlete was left touched by the homage which took place in a ceremony at halftime of the Patriots game against the Philadelphia Eagles. For the special occasion, he brought along his three children, 16-year-old son Jack, 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, to witness the team retiring his jersey number 12.

During the event, Tom ran to a podium where his three kids were already standing while wearing his number 12 jerseys. He, who also donned his jersey, began his speech by joking that the "run out was a little longer today than it used to be." He said, "I'm not quite in game shape, but it's impossible for me to be in a stadium full of you amazing fans with some of the best teammates, with my family, with all my friends and not run out like I did for 20 years."

"This is an incredible celebration for me, for our family, for my teammates, for all of us to come back and thank you guys for what you've done for us," Tom expressed. "I was so fortunate to be drafted here two decades ago, 23 years to be exact, not even knowing where New England was on the map. And not that we put it on the map, but I think a lot more people in the U.S. know where the New England Patriots play."

  Editors' Pick

"Nobody 23 years ago would imagine that this journey would bring us here today," the former NFL star continued. "We had a lot of countless memories in this stadium. Celebrating wins against great teams in Foxborough weather like today where we love, love seeing the opponents come in and be a little worried about what the conditions were going to be like."

"We dealt with whatever came our way. We dealt with a lot of adversities, and it toughened us up," Tom recalled. "And we as a team represented you guys. Every time we took the field. "It's one of my core beliefs there's nothing significant in life that can be accomplished as an individual. It's always about the team. We build a culture of teammates that carry things. They care about each other and they care about winning."

Following the event, Tom made use of his Instagram page to share a video from the game. Along with the footage, he wrote in the caption of the post, "The first Keeper of the Light in @gillettestadium history is… @tombrady."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lizzo Dragged Over Another Twerking Video Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Offset Insists on Keeping His Michael Jackson Tattoo Despite Cardi B's Complaint
Related Posts
Tom Brady Trolled Over Too Much Botox in New NFL Video

Tom Brady Trolled Over Too Much Botox in New NFL Video

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Still Dating After Her Steamy Italian Getaway With Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Still Dating After Her Steamy Italian Getaway With Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Post About Honesty Amid Irina Shayk's Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Post About Honesty Amid Irina Shayk's Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady Flashes His Abs Amid Irina Shayk's Steamy Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady Flashes His Abs Amid Irina Shayk's Steamy Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Latest News
Ed Sheeran to Launch His Own Range of Loop Pedals
  • Sep 11, 2023

Ed Sheeran to Launch His Own Range of Loop Pedals

Offset Insists on Keeping His Michael Jackson Tattoo Despite Cardi B's Complaint
  • Sep 11, 2023

Offset Insists on Keeping His Michael Jackson Tattoo Despite Cardi B's Complaint

Lizzo Dragged Over Another Twerking Video Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
  • Sep 11, 2023

Lizzo Dragged Over Another Twerking Video Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids
  • Sep 11, 2023

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids

Lil Nas X Still Lives 'Normal Life' Despite Fame
  • Sep 11, 2023

Lil Nas X Still Lives 'Normal Life' Despite Fame

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment
  • Sep 11, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment

Most Read
Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup
Celebrity

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup

Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

Lil' Kim's Unrecognizable Appearance on Ebony Cover Drives Fans Mad

Lil' Kim's Unrecognizable Appearance on Ebony Cover Drives Fans Mad

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Anson Williams Insists Love Has 'No Age limit' Following His Wedding at Age 73

Anson Williams Insists Love Has 'No Age limit' Following His Wedding at Age 73

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast