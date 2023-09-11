 

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 19-year-old and his famous parents land in hot water after he shares a video of him telling a homeless man that he'd give him $50 to eat the spicy chip without drinking for five minutes.

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - T.I. and Tiny (Tameka Cottle) came under fire over their son's recent act. The married couple was slammed by many social media users after King Harris shared a video of him offering a homeless man $50 to participate in the Paqui "one chip challenge."

In the clip, the 19-year-old could be heard telling the man that he'd give him $50 to eat the spicy chip. The teenager said he had to go for five minutes without drinking to complete the challenge.

The man accepted the offer, but shortly after eating the snack, he looked to be in pain. Someone then gave a bottle of water to the homeless man, but Harris insisted he couldn't drink it.

Harris and his friends were laughing as they watched the man struggling. Eventually, the man drank the water before the challenge was up, and Harris gave him $20 instead of $50.

  Editors' Pick

The video was re-shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, prompting people to drag Harris' famous parents, T.I. and Tiny. "@tip get yo son. He is out here ruining ya legacy in these streets. Sons of Kings shouldn't act like this," one person raged.

Another fumed, "T.i & Tiny need to come get their son. Like why would u treat a homeless person like that." A third echoed the sentiment, "TI and Tiny, get your damn son!!!" Someone else argued, "this what happens when u raise entitled children & refuse to hold them accountable for their actions."

Others, meanwhile, chose to attack the young rapper himself. "It's sad watching this child who had a life of privilege self-destruct," one user opined, while another noted, "These folks really starting to piss me off. Homeless people aren't your entertainment. Tf. Better humble yourselves."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald 'So Grateful' to Be Expecting Baby No. 5 After Miscarriage
Related Posts
T.I. and Tiny Harris Seek $165K From Accuser Sabrina Peterson

T.I. and Tiny Harris Seek $165K From Accuser Sabrina Peterson

T.I. Called Out by His Young Daughter for Joking About King Harris' New Teeth

T.I. Called Out by His Young Daughter for Joking About King Harris' New Teeth

T.I. and Tiny Defend Son King Harris' New Set of Teeth Despite Backlash

T.I. and Tiny Defend Son King Harris' New Set of Teeth Despite Backlash

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

Latest News
Tim Burton Left Disturbed by AI Version of Disney Characters Based on His Style
  • Sep 11, 2023

Tim Burton Left Disturbed by AI Version of Disney Characters Based on His Style

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Tie the Knot in 'Intimate' Wedding Months After Engagement
  • Sep 11, 2023

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Tie the Knot in 'Intimate' Wedding Months After Engagement

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald 'So Grateful' to Be Expecting Baby No. 5 After Miscarriage
  • Sep 11, 2023

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald 'So Grateful' to Be Expecting Baby No. 5 After Miscarriage

Chrissie Hynde Haunted by Guilt Over Her Pretenders Bandmates' Death
  • Sep 11, 2023

Chrissie Hynde Haunted by Guilt Over Her Pretenders Bandmates' Death

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'
  • Sep 11, 2023

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party
  • Sep 11, 2023

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Most Read
Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen
Celebrity

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain

Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Millie Bobby Brown 'Scared' as Fiance Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup

Millie Bobby Brown 'Scared' as Fiance Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced

Drunk Robin Thicke Scolded by Fiancee April Love Geary Over His 'Embarrassing' Antics

Drunk Robin Thicke Scolded by Fiancee April Love Geary Over His 'Embarrassing' Antics

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Cardi B for Sticking Up for Her: 'You Never Jumped the Ship'

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Cardi B for Sticking Up for Her: 'You Never Jumped the Ship'