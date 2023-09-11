Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kamala Harris seemed to have so much fun at a White House party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. While the vice president appeared to enjoy her time, some people called her out on the Internet after a video of her dancing made its way online.

The said clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by political commentator, Anthony Brian Logan. Alongside, the footage, in which the VP was jamming to Q-Tip's 1999 hit "Vivrant Thing", he wrote, "Kamala Harris with the granny moves at her 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop party."

Other users then joined in to mock Harris, with one writing, "Pure cringe." Another commented, "Her dance moves are on a par with her skill level in dealing with our border crisis." A third opined, "Please Lord grant me back my eyesight."

The criticism didn't stop there. More came forward by replying, "What an embarrassment. I'm sure other countries are having a field day with her in this video." Someone else chimed in with a more unpleasant comment, "She's hideous . I'm embarrassed for her."

Despite the criticisms, there were some people who came to Harris' defense. "I disagree. I think she deserves to dance any way she wants as she is celebrating a huge a honorable milestone. And she looks great!" one person gushed, while the other commented, "That wasn't bad at all she was grooving wasn't doing too much and she threw her hands up."

Harris hosted the bast on Saturday, September 9. She invited hip-hop artists like Common, Jeezy (Young Jeezy), MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante among others. At the event, the VP declared that hip-hop is "the ultimate American art form" that "shapes every aspect of America's popular culture," adding, "Hip-hop culture is American culture."

