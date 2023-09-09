Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Distance' rapper has come under fire for laughing at one of his pals who poured a drink to a homeless man while he was sleeping on the street.

AceShowbiz - Lil Reese has expressed his remorse for recording a friend pouring a drink on a homeless man's head. The "Distance" rapper already issued a public apology on social media, but fans were not buying it.

"I would like to apologize to my fans and everybody watching for recording and laughing while they were pouring water on the homeless man in the video," the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram Story. "I do not condone or support that type of behavior in [any way]."

Reese went on to note that he'll be donating to charitable causes in order to make things right following the incident. "I will be giving away money to the homeless community as well as giving away food, clothes, and water twice a month going forward," he declared.

His statement was re-shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, prompting online users to attack Reese in the comment section. One in particular was Internet personality Taylor Caniff, who replied, "Only sorry cause you got caught up filmed & posted it yourself."

One user added, "He ain't doing nun of that LMAO." Another stressed, "Nah this apology ain't accepted." A different user argued, "Shallow a** apology. If it wasn't for the backlash he'd do it again tomorrow." Someone else, meanwhile, suggested, "Don't apologize to us apologize to the homeless man."

In the viral footage of the incident, Reese and his pals humiliated a homeless man who was sleeping on the street. "Get his a**, get his a**. Put that b***h on his head, put that b***h on his head. F**k him!" yelled someone as the rapper recorded the incident. The emcee captioned his Instagram Live video with laughing and facepalming emojis.

