 

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Distance' rapper has come under fire for laughing at one of his pals who poured a drink to a homeless man while he was sleeping on the street.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Reese has expressed his remorse for recording a friend pouring a drink on a homeless man's head. The "Distance" rapper already issued a public apology on social media, but fans were not buying it.

"I would like to apologize to my fans and everybody watching for recording and laughing while they were pouring water on the homeless man in the video," the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram Story. "I do not condone or support that type of behavior in [any way]."

Reese went on to note that he'll be donating to charitable causes in order to make things right following the incident. "I will be giving away money to the homeless community as well as giving away food, clothes, and water twice a month going forward," he declared.

  Editors' Pick

His statement was re-shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, prompting online users to attack Reese in the comment section. One in particular was Internet personality Taylor Caniff, who replied, "Only sorry cause you got caught up filmed & posted it yourself."

One user added, "He ain't doing nun of that LMAO." Another stressed, "Nah this apology ain't accepted." A different user argued, "Shallow a** apology. If it wasn't for the backlash he'd do it again tomorrow." Someone else, meanwhile, suggested, "Don't apologize to us apologize to the homeless man."

In the viral footage of the incident, Reese and his pals humiliated a homeless man who was sleeping on the street. "Get his a**, get his a**. Put that b***h on his head, put that b***h on his head. F**k him!" yelled someone as the rapper recorded the incident. The emcee captioned his Instagram Live video with laughing and facepalming emojis.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bre Tiesi Trolled for Posting Romantic Pics From a Vacation With Nick Cannon

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her
Related Posts
Lil Reese Released From Jail Seven Months After Aggravated Assault Arrest

Lil Reese Released From Jail Seven Months After Aggravated Assault Arrest

Lil Reese Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charges

Lil Reese Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charges

Lil Reese Details Being Grazed by Bullets on His Eyes, Head and Mouth

Lil Reese Details Being Grazed by Bullets on His Eyes, Head and Mouth

Lil Reese Faces Domestic Battery Charge Over Physical Altercation With Girlfriend

Lil Reese Faces Domestic Battery Charge Over Physical Altercation With Girlfriend

Latest News
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Praise 'Excellent' Danny Masterson in Letter Ahead of Rape Sentencing
  • Sep 09, 2023

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Praise 'Excellent' Danny Masterson in Letter Ahead of Rape Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced
  • Sep 09, 2023

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Cardi B for Sticking Up for Her: 'You Never Jumped the Ship'
  • Sep 09, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Cardi B for Sticking Up for Her: 'You Never Jumped the Ship'

Bruce Springsteen 'Frustrated' by Tour Cancellation
  • Sep 09, 2023

Bruce Springsteen 'Frustrated' by Tour Cancellation

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges
  • Sep 09, 2023

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Tyler Stanaland 'Still Healing' From Brittany Snow Divorce
  • Sep 09, 2023

Tyler Stanaland 'Still Healing' From Brittany Snow Divorce

Most Read
Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama
Celebrity

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub