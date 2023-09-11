 

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Dawson's Creek' actress cracks a joke about people's reactions to her sending daughter Birdie to a boarding school, suggesting they are so dramatic.

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Busy Philipps is "not mentally" ready for her daughter to head off to boarding school. The 44-year-old actress shares Birdie, 13, and 10-year-old Cricket with ex-husband Marc Silverstein but admitted that she is just trying to "enjoy time" with her children before her eldest moves out during the school year.

"I don't know if I could mentally prepare myself for that, so I'm just trying to really enjoy my time with the kids," she told Us Weekly magazine.

However, the former "Dawson's Creek" star went on to joke that some people are acting like she is sending her daughter to outer space but explained that she will still see Birdie frequently and insisted that it will be a "good experience" for the whole family.

  Editors' Pick

She added, "[I] also know that this is one step in my kid growing up. Some people are acting like I'm sending her to the moon, but we're gonna see Birdie a lot, so it'll be OK. I feel pretty good about it. I think it's going to be a good experience for everybody."

Meanwhile, Busy - who is planning for Birdie to attend boarding school for the entirety of her high school years - went on to note that her eldest is a big fan of pop superstar Taylor Swift and is an avid user of TikTok whilst her youngest prefers to create art and write stories.

She said, "Birdie loves Taylor Swift, Glossier make-up, YouTube videos and going to the movies. You know, stuff teenagers are into. She doesn't really make TikToks but does enjoy watching them and showing me the best of them. Cricket is very into animation, art and writing stories."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Deadpool 3' Director Explains Why He Chose Yellow Suit for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return

Renee Rapp Still Struggles With 'Internalised Homophobic Remarks' After Coming Out as Queer
Related Posts
Busy Philipps Shares Emotional Tribute After Her 'Most Loyal' Friend Died

Busy Philipps Shares Emotional Tribute After Her 'Most Loyal' Friend Died

Busy Philipps Angrily Reacts to Allegations Saying She's 'Rude' on Set of Her Short-Lived Talk Show

Busy Philipps Angrily Reacts to Allegations Saying She's 'Rude' on Set of Her Short-Lived Talk Show

Busy Philipps Offers Tips for Cooking With Kids

Busy Philipps Offers Tips for Cooking With Kids

Busy Philipps Arrested at Abortion Rights Protest Outside Supreme Court: It's 'Fight of a Lifetime'

Busy Philipps Arrested at Abortion Rights Protest Outside Supreme Court: It's 'Fight of a Lifetime'

Latest News
Chrissie Hynde Haunted by Guilt Over Her Pretenders Bandmates' Death
  • Sep 11, 2023

Chrissie Hynde Haunted by Guilt Over Her Pretenders Bandmates' Death

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'
  • Sep 11, 2023

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party
  • Sep 11, 2023

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Joe Jonas Addresses His Split From Sophie Turner on Stage
  • Sep 11, 2023

Joe Jonas Addresses His Split From Sophie Turner on Stage

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon
  • Sep 11, 2023

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Renee Rapp Still Struggles With 'Internalised Homophobic Remarks' After Coming Out as Queer
  • Sep 11, 2023

Renee Rapp Still Struggles With 'Internalised Homophobic Remarks' After Coming Out as Queer

Most Read
Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man
Celebrity

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her

Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain

Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Bre Tiesi Trolled for Posting Romantic Pics From a Vacation With Nick Cannon

Bre Tiesi Trolled for Posting Romantic Pics From a Vacation With Nick Cannon

Millie Bobby Brown 'Scared' as Fiance Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup

Millie Bobby Brown 'Scared' as Fiance Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced