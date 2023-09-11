Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Dawson's Creek' actress cracks a joke about people's reactions to her sending daughter Birdie to a boarding school, suggesting they are so dramatic.

AceShowbiz - Busy Philipps is "not mentally" ready for her daughter to head off to boarding school. The 44-year-old actress shares Birdie, 13, and 10-year-old Cricket with ex-husband Marc Silverstein but admitted that she is just trying to "enjoy time" with her children before her eldest moves out during the school year.

"I don't know if I could mentally prepare myself for that, so I'm just trying to really enjoy my time with the kids," she told Us Weekly magazine.

However, the former "Dawson's Creek" star went on to joke that some people are acting like she is sending her daughter to outer space but explained that she will still see Birdie frequently and insisted that it will be a "good experience" for the whole family.

She added, "[I] also know that this is one step in my kid growing up. Some people are acting like I'm sending her to the moon, but we're gonna see Birdie a lot, so it'll be OK. I feel pretty good about it. I think it's going to be a good experience for everybody."

Meanwhile, Busy - who is planning for Birdie to attend boarding school for the entirety of her high school years - went on to note that her eldest is a big fan of pop superstar Taylor Swift and is an avid user of TikTok whilst her youngest prefers to create art and write stories.

She said, "Birdie loves Taylor Swift, Glossier make-up, YouTube videos and going to the movies. You know, stuff teenagers are into. She doesn't really make TikToks but does enjoy watching them and showing me the best of them. Cricket is very into animation, art and writing stories."

