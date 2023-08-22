Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Breaks Down in Tears After Hurricane Hilary Damaged Nursery

Cover Images/Charlie Steffens Celebrity

Amid flash floods and heavy rain warnings in the greater Southern California area, the 'Vanderpump Rules' alum admits that the damages in her nursery room and her hormones leave her sobbing.

Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stassi Schroeder has been left devastated by the damage caused by Hurricane Hilary to her house. After her nursery room got ruined by the tropical storm, the former "Vanderpump Rules" star shared her reaction to the destruction on her social media page.

On Sunday night, August 20, the 35-year-old former Bravolebrity uploaded a video of the damages in her Los Angeles house via Instagram Story. Over the clip, she wrote, "And I was having anxiety about getting the blinds & curtains done in time. My hormones have me legit sobbing right now. Our nursery," adding a crying face emoji.

In the clip, the reality TV star showed that there was rain pouring out of two lights, which were hung in the ceiling, in her cream-colored nursery room. She also aimed the camera to film water running down through her three windows, leading the white wall below them to crack.

It could be seen that Stassi made use of several towels to soak up some of the leakage by placing them on the floor, just below the windows. Meanwhile, her upcoming baby's crib was placed in a corner, a distance away from the leakage.

Stassi Schroeder admitted that she was left sobbing after Hurricane Hilary damaged her nursery room.

Stassi's husband and actor Beau Clark also let out a video capturing the damages in the nursery room on his own Instagram Story. In the clip, he was filming himself while pointing his finger to the ceiling above him. He then bluntly spoke, "Today is just a motherf**ker."

Over the footage, Beau noted, "New baby's nursery. What are the odds that we can fix this before the baby arrives? [an angry red face emoji]." The 43-year-old further asked his followers, "I don't think I've ever met someone who raved about their contractor. But if anyone has some recommendations, DM me their info so I can check them out on Google."

Beau Clark asked his followers for contractors recommendations to fix the nursery room.

According to CBS News, Hurricane Hilary is the first hurricane to hit California in 84 years. The last one hit the state back in 1939. While it has been downgraded to a tropical storm, Hilary caused people in the affected areas to have no power and nearly 3 inches of rain poured down on August 20. In addition to the tropical storm, an earthquake hit the area at the same time.

One of famous celebs who have been affected by the earthquake was Cardi B. That same day, she revealed that she woke up from her sleep due to the disaster in Los Angeles. The "Put It on Da Floor" raptress uploaded via Instagram Story a video wherein she appeared without makeup and her hair was a little messy. In the clip, she said, "That earthquake woke me the f**k up."

