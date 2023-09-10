 

Ed Sheeran 'So, So Sorry' for Calling Off Las Vegas Gig Just Hours Before Show

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker has pushed back his September 9 concert in Sin City to late October, just hours before he was supposed to kick off the gig.

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran put on hold his Las Vegas concert just hours before he was due on stage. The "Perfect" hitmaker was scheduled to perform at the city's Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 9 but told fans the gig will now take place on 28 October due to production "challenges."

"I can't believe I'm typing this but there's been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It's impossible to go forward with the show. I'm so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I'm so, so sorry x (sic)," he wrote on Instagram.

The venue had initially warned the show timings would be "significantly delayed" before the plug was pulled completely. They later apologised for the change and the inconvenience to fans.

They posted, "Updates were communicated as quickly as possible to those waiting outside and via our social channels, website, and venue app. Stadium doors were opened at 5:05 PM to get fans out of the heat and we have ensured that anyone requiring assistance has received it."

But many who had been queuing outside the stadium for hours were deeply unhappy. Matt Wenet and Raeann Schneider had spent $400 on tickets and came to Las Vegas from Saskatchewan, Canada, for the show and won't be making the rescheduled date.

Raeann told the Las Vegas Review Journal, "It just sucks because now we're not going to see him because we're obviously not spending all of that money to come back to Vegas. This was the reason we came to Vegas. Like we wouldn't have come here otherwise."

Steve Polevoi was queuing with his daughter and only found out about the cancellation when another person in line saw Ed's Instagram post. He said, "This is egg on the face of the promoter and I think on Sheeran for a lack of communication."

