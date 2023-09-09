Sharon Osbourne Hopes to Return to London With Ozzy Amid His Parkinson's Battle

Cover Images/Tony DiMaio Celebrity

Speaking on their podcast 'The Osbournes', the 70-year-old TV star and her 74-year-old rocker husband are planning to leave Los Angeles for the United Kingdom.

Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne wants Ozzy Osbourne to move back to London. Speaking on their podcast "The Osbournes", the 70-year-old TV star and her 74-year-old spouse are planning to leave Los Angeles for the U.K. as Sharon wants to give Ozzy "a chance to live his life."

Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003, said, "We've been planning this for the last four f**king years." And speaking to their son Jack Osbourne, Sharon said, "This is what I've learned: You can't plan anything. I just feel that I wanna go home. I wanna give your father a chance to live his life. We can do more what we want more in England than we can do here."

In the podcast, which also features their daughter Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy spoke about a serious fall he previously suffered at home. He said, "I went to the bathroom one night. The lights were out. Pitch black. I misjudged the bed and I missed it and I landed flat on my face. I hit the ground so hard, I just lay there."

"I went smack on the floor face down," he continued. "I knew I'd done some damage. I wasn't in pain but the way I hit the ground was like a big flash. She said, What are you doing down there? and I said, I think I've broken my f**king neck."

Meanwhile, Sharon, who has previously struggled with being overweight, recently revealed she is worried about being "too skinny." Speaking to E! News, she said, "I'm at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain. In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds, and I'm now under 100. And I want to maintain at about 105 because I'm too skinny. But I'm trying to have a healthy balance."

You can share this post!