 

Kim Zolciak Declares She and Kroy Biermann Still Live as 'Husband and Wife' at Their Georgia Mansion

The former Bravo personality and the retired athlete initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage by filing for divorce from one another in May, only to reconcile two months later.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have rekindled their romance once again. A few weeks after reports suggested that Kroy filed for divorce for the second time, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum announced on social media that they're still living as "husband and wife" at their $3 million mansion in Georgia.

Making use of Instagram Story on Friday, September 8, the 45-year-old shared a video of her showing off her heels in a massive walk-in closet. She began her caption by writing, "I'm living here not going anywhere!"

"Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife," the reality star further noted. "The lies daily are too much."

Kroy and Kim initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage by filing for divorce from one another on May 5, with her listing April 30 as the date of separation. However, they called off the divorce in July as she filed a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia.

In late August, the former American football outside linebacker reportedly submitted the divorce paper again, stating that their marriage is "irretrievably broken." According to TMZ, he requested sole legal and sole physical custody of their 4 children, 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10-year-old son Kash Kade and 11-year-old Kroy Jagger. He was also asking for child support and alimony as well as exclusive use of the marital residence.

