 

Kourtney Kardashian 'Relieved' Her Health Scare Is Over

The 44-year-old reality TV star, who is expecting her first child with husband [c=Travis Barker], recently underwent emergency fetal surgery but has since left hospital and is recovering.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian is "relieved" her medical emergency is over. The 44-year-old reality TV star, who is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, recently underwent emergency fetal surgery but has since left hospital and is recovering.

A source told Us Weekly, "Kourtney had a very scary medical situation, she is so happy to be past it now and relieved it’s all behind her. Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now [and they] are very relieved that this has passed."

Travis, 47, postponed some dates on Blink-182's European tour to rush to Kourtney's side when she was admitted to hospital but he has returned to the band now that Kourtney is doing better.

Kourtney previously posted on Instagram, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery, the Poosh founder, who also has three children with former partner Scott Disick, continued. "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Travis, who shares three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support."

Although she has come through the ordeal, Kourtney told friends how terrified she was. A source told PEOPLE, "[She] was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery. She didn't want to talk about what was going on."

