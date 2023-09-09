Zach Bryan Trolled by Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry Over His Arrest

Cover Images/Instagram/imageSPACE/Media Punch Celebrity

Meanwhile, the country music star once again expresses his regret over his behavior in a video as he details the incident that led to his September 7 arrest in Oklahoma.

AceShowbiz - Zach Bryan's girlfriend has seemingly reacted to his recent arrest. Instead of being embarrassed by the negative headlines about him, Brianna Chickenfry has poked fun at the whole situation that resulted in his brief jail stint.

On early Friday, September 8, the Barstool Sports personality, whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia, took to her Instagram Story to troll her boyfriend over his run-in with the law. She shared Britney Spears' song "Criminal", which includes lyrics like, "Mama, I'm in love with a criminal."

Brianna Chickenfry poked fun at Zach Bryan's arrest.

Zach was arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma on Thursday, September 7 and booked on an obstruction of investigation charge. Shortly after the news broke, he issued a statement to express his apology. "Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol," he shared, "Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said."

The U.S. Navy veteran made it clear that he "[supports] law enforcement as much as anyone can." He explained, "I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around." He reiterated, "I am truly sorry to the officers."

Zach later took to his Instagram Story to detail the incident that led to his arrest. "I was an idiot today," he said in a video message. "My decisions did not reflect who I was as a person. I just want to make that clear. I should've been smarter about it."

The 27-year-old explained that he had been pulled over earlier this week for speeding. Then on Thursday, he had another run-in with police while traveling to Boston to see his beloved Philadelphia Eagles' season opener against the New England Patriots, which sparked his "immature" reaction.

He admitted to being impatient after getting pulled over. "Ten to 15 minutes go by, and I get out of the car, and I'm like, 'Man, what is taking so long?' And I was gonna smoke a cigarette," he said. "The cop comes up to me, and he's like, 'Sir, get back in your vehicle.' And I'm like, 'I'm not the one getting pulled over.' He's like, 'Get back in your vehicle or I'm gonna have to take you to jail.' And like a dumba**, I said, 'Take me to f**kin' jail? What do you mean?' "

"So I get too lippy with him," the country music star went on recalling. "He brings me over to his car, and I just didn't help my situation at all. I felt like a child. It was ridiculous. It was immature. And I just pray everyone knows that I don't think I'm above the law. I was just being disrespectful, and I shouldn't have been, and it was my mistake."

Bryan, who copped to "mouthing off like an idiot" because the restraints were too "tight" on his wrists, said he finally calmed down while being transported to the police station and "eventually shook hands" with the arresting officer.

"I just wanted to apologize to the trooper - both troopers - that I was rude to," he stressed once again, before concluding in the video, "You didn't deserve it, and hopefully one day we meet under difference circumstances."

Zach's description of the incident corroborates with an arrest video which surfaced on Friday. In the footage obtained by TMZ, he said, "I'll go to jail, let's do it," when the cops instructed him to get back in his truck. "This is the second time this has happened in 3 days. These f**king cops are out of control," he complained after he was getting handcuffed.

Zach then called his dad to come and pick up his dog which tagged him along on the road trip. His dad was heard saying that he'd be getting the Governor of Oklahoma involved. He was released on the same day of the arrest.

