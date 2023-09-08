Zach Bryan Apologizes for Getting 'Out of Line' After Arrest in Oklahoma

Cover Images/imageSPACE/Media Punch Celebrity

Addressing his run-in with the law on Thursday, September 7, the country music singer admits 'emotions got the best' of him during his arrest for obstruction of investigation.

AceShowbiz - Zach Bryan has spoken out on his arrest in Oklahoma. Not one too proud to admit his mistake, the country music star has apologized for getting "out of line" during his run-in with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The 27-year-old star made use of his Twitter and Instagram account to unleash a statement on the incident on Thursday, September 7. "Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol," he began in the statement, before admitting, "Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said."

The U.S. Navy veteran made it clear that he "[supports] law enforcement as much as anyone can." He explained, "I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around."

Sharing his wish to move past the drama, the "I Remember Everything" crooner concluded, "Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

Zach has since received supportive messages from his fans and followers after acknowledging his mistake. "don't worry in zach we trust and we forgive," one person wrote in the comments section. Another praised him, "you're so sexy for this thank u." A third weighed in, "s**t happens man i pissed my pants last night my roommates moved on from it very quickly."

Zach Bryan's Mug Shot

Zach issued the statement shortly after reports emerged that he was arrested in Vinita, OK on Thursday and booked on an obstruction of investigation charge. Details of the event that led to his arrest remain unclear, but TMZ obtained his mug shot in which he kept a poker face.

The country music star shared a positive message on his Instagram Story.

Earlier that day, the Japan-born singer shared a positive message on his Story. "On the road again, gonna see the birds win," he wrote over a picture of the scenic view from a car window.

