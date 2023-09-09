Olivia Rodrigo Seemingly Spills 'Guts' World Tour in New Lyric Video

Cover Images/TheNews2 Music

Along with the release of her sophomore album 'Guts', the 'Drivers License' songstress unleashes 'Making the Bed' lyric video wherein she teases the 'Guts' world tour.

Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo appeared to have spilled her world tour. Along with the release of her new lyric video, the "Drivers License" songstress left her devotees excited for teasing what could be a tour to support her latest album titled "Guts".

On Friday, September 8 at midnight, the 20-year-old singer dropped a lyric video of her newly-released single "Making the Bed". In the footage which was uploaded via YouTube, the lyrics were placed over a sheet of paper on a purple background.

On the right side of the paper, there was a general admission concert ticket in purple color labeled "Guts World Tour." In addition, there were four rings which spelled "Guts" if worn together as well as several purple flowers.

The "Guts World Tour" teaser came after Olivia opened up about her plan to hold an accompanying tour for the album. Speaking to Capital FM in August, she spilled, "I think there's a lot of fun songs. I wrote the album with a tour in mind, so I think they're all songs I wanted people to be able to scream in a crowd. Hopefully that's what's achieved."

The "1 step forward, 3 steps back" singer released her sophomore album "Guts" on Friday midnight. Shortly after dropping the project, she revealed that she felt excited and nervous at the same time. She wrote down her feelings in a journal and took a photo of it. She later uploaded the snap via Instagram. "I feel so many feelings," she began writing.

"I feel excited, nervous, proud, but mostly I feel so grateful," she further penned. "I feel grateful for everyone on my team who believes in me and supports me so unwaveringly. I feel so immensely grateful for everyone who has so generously supported me over the past few years."

Olivia additionally thanked her devotees in the journal by writing, "Thank you to everyone who has listened and streamed and been sooo kind. I owe so much to you guys and I really hope you dig these new songs(sic)." She concluded, "Lots & lots of love 4ever & ever!" Along with the snap, she let out a series of red heart emojis in the caption of the post.

You can share this post!