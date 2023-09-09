Halle Bailey Keeps Her Personal Life 'Sacred'

Instagram Celebrity

While heaping praise on her boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., the 23-year-old 'Little Mermaid' songstress is adamant about keeping her personal life 'sacred.'

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey finds it "cool" to be young and in love. The 23-year-old singer-and-actress is in love with boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., aka DDG, and is enjoying being able to "live and have a good time" with the musician, who she has been dating for over a year.

"There's lots of things [about DDG] that make me so happy. I think what's really cool about love and being young is that you could just live and have a good time. But, my personal life is something I keep sacred," "The Little Mermaid" actress said when asked about her boyfriend.

Halle recently insisted her relationship with DDG is more than just a "puppy love experience." She told America's Cosmopolitan magazine, "All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences."

"Love has been a really big one for me too, because that's something I'm experiencing for the first time, and it's, like, 'whoa' in your brain. It's just fireworks, a spark for creativity. You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that's love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love."

Halle shot to fame alongside her sister Chloe Bailey when their YouTube channel attracted the attention of Ellen DeGeneres back in 2012, and the "Angel" singer can understand why people feel "protective" of her because they feel they have known her for so long.

She said, "There will always be a conversation because I started so young. There's a sort of protectiveness or ownership that people feel they have over your story because they've known you for so long."

"Part of me thinks that's a beautiful thing, to know that you have that support from people and they just want to see good things happen to you. But it's also really easy for us to comment on what other people are doing... to say a lot of stuff. I think the transition will continue to happen naturally. It's on people to figure it out, not necessarily on me."

