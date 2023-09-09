 

Halle Bailey Keeps Her Personal Life 'Sacred'

Halle Bailey Keeps Her Personal Life 'Sacred'
Instagram
Celebrity

While heaping praise on her boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., the 23-year-old 'Little Mermaid' songstress is adamant about keeping her personal life 'sacred.'

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey finds it "cool" to be young and in love. The 23-year-old singer-and-actress is in love with boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., aka DDG, and is enjoying being able to "live and have a good time" with the musician, who she has been dating for over a year.

"There's lots of things [about DDG] that make me so happy. I think what's really cool about love and being young is that you could just live and have a good time. But, my personal life is something I keep sacred," "The Little Mermaid" actress said when asked about her boyfriend.

Halle recently insisted her relationship with DDG is more than just a "puppy love experience." She told America's Cosmopolitan magazine, "All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences."

  Editors' Pick

"Love has been a really big one for me too, because that's something I'm experiencing for the first time, and it's, like, 'whoa' in your brain. It's just fireworks, a spark for creativity. You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that's love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love."

Halle shot to fame alongside her sister Chloe Bailey when their YouTube channel attracted the attention of Ellen DeGeneres back in 2012, and the "Angel" singer can understand why people feel "protective" of her because they feel they have known her for so long.

She said, "There will always be a conversation because I started so young. There's a sort of protectiveness or ownership that people feel they have over your story because they've known you for so long."

"Part of me thinks that's a beautiful thing, to know that you have that support from people and they just want to see good things happen to you. But it's also really easy for us to comment on what other people are doing... to say a lot of stuff. I think the transition will continue to happen naturally. It's on people to figure it out, not necessarily on me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Blake Shelton Feels Good to Spend More Time With Gwen Stefani After Leaving 'The Voice'

'Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Could Be Honored With Memorial Square in Los Angeles
Related Posts
Halle Bailey Hails Boyfriend DDG Her 'First Deep, Deep Real Love'

Halle Bailey Hails Boyfriend DDG Her 'First Deep, Deep Real Love'

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

Halle Bailey Yelling and Swearing in DDG's New YouTube Vlog Leaves Fans in Shock

Halle Bailey Yelling and Swearing in DDG's New YouTube Vlog Leaves Fans in Shock

Halle Bailey Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans After She's Spotted Kissing DDG in New Video

Halle Bailey Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans After She's Spotted Kissing DDG in New Video

Latest News
Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends
  • Sep 09, 2023

Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends

Sharon Osbourne Calls Ashton Kutcher the Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met
  • Sep 09, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Calls Ashton Kutcher the Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

Danny Masterson Being Closely Monitored for Signs of Distress After 30-Year Prison Sentence
  • Sep 09, 2023

Danny Masterson Being Closely Monitored for Signs of Distress After 30-Year Prison Sentence

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit
  • Sep 09, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

'Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Could Be Honored With Memorial Square in Los Angeles
  • Sep 09, 2023

'Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Could Be Honored With Memorial Square in Los Angeles

Halle Bailey Keeps Her Personal Life 'Sacred'
  • Sep 09, 2023

Halle Bailey Keeps Her Personal Life 'Sacred'

Most Read
Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama
Celebrity

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Yung Bleu Roasted for Sending Public Apology to Wife Instead of Calling Her Amid Cheating Accusation

Yung Bleu Roasted for Sending Public Apology to Wife Instead of Calling Her Amid Cheating Accusation

Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner