 

'Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Could Be Honored With Memorial Square in Los Angeles

Rumor has it, the late host's girlfriend has met with officials in Los Angeles to talk about honoring the television icon with a town square somewhere in the city.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bob Barker's girlfriend Nancy Burnet has reportedly talked to officials in Los Angeles to name a town square in his honour. The beloved host of "The Price Is Right" died on August 26, aged 99 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease and now it's been reported that his partner and his representatives are working towards securing him a memorial town square in LA.

To TMZ, Bob's longtime publicist Roger Neal reveals they are working with City of Los Angeles officials to potentially create a Bob Barker Memorial Square at an intersection in the region.

They are believed to be in contact with City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose district includes the Los Angeles area of Hollywood where Bob lived for many years, in a bid to find an area where a tribute square would fit.

Back in 2013, the City of Los Angeles previously honoured late comedian Carol Burnett with a square on an intersection close to the school in Hollywood which she attended as a child. Mickey Rooney was also honoured with a town square named in his honour in 2015.

Bob - who hosted iconic game show "The Price Is Right" for a total of 35 years passed away at his Los Angeles home last month and his representative confirmed the sad news in a statement, "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us."

Speaking about his long career, the television star admitted he had "never" studied speech or aimed for a career on camera before he had been working for a local radio station and ended up as an announcer by chance.

During a speech at the Emmys Awards in 2000, he said, "I had never studied speech. I'd never studied drama. I had never been in a school play. I had never been before an audience and I was on duty there as an announcer. Ted Tucker, bless him, didn't show up. I didn't even have time to get nervous. I'm out there doing it live."

